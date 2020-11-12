Could You Quit for $50,000? Smoking Cessation Contest for Small-Town Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Above + Beyond Cancer's nicotine-cessation contest, the Cold Turkey Challenge, announces two new Iowa communities that will participate to win $50,000 for designated community improvement projects just by challenging folks in their communities to stop nicotine during an eight-week contest.

The Cold Turkey Challenge is a statewide nicotine-cessation contest for Iowa communities with populations 5,000 or less. The eight-week contest officially kicks off January 1, 2021 and ends February 26, 2021.

Mount Vernon Cold Turkey Challenge committee members pose on the exercise trail that will get interactive exercise installations if Mount Vernon wins the Cold Turkey Challenge prize of $50,000.

Two Iowa Small Towns Announced

Mount Vernon and Manning are two Iowa towns whose applications were receive and approved this month to participate in the Cold Turkey Challenge. Participating communities must have populations of 5,000 or less and need to recruit up to 20 nicotine users ready to quit, cold turkey, for the good of their health and the chance for their town to win $50,000.

"This is a really tough time for Iowans who experienced both COVID-19 and the Derecho this year. Non-profit budgets are strapped, and cities have put projects on hold in this challenging year. So, the chance at $50,000 was a no-brainer for Mt. Vernon. There's no other resource where that kind of money is available to us," said Joe Jennison, executive director of Mainstreet Iowa marketing for Lisbon and Mt. Vernon communities.

Jennison built a 12-person committee to ensure the success of the contest, recruiting a local police officer, retired physician, city officials and parks and recreation directors.

"If we win, we'll be able to complete two important projects for Mount Vernon," Jennison said. "First is the redesign and creation of an alleyway off main street to be used as a pocket park for outdoor dining experiences. Second is completion of the outdoor trail around our new wellness center that offers interactive exercise stops along the path."

Cold Turkey Challenge co-founder Doug Reichardt said he hopes the contest will be a fun-spirited competition that elevates the health benefits of nicotine-free communities.

"Rural areas experience higher use of nicotine and in Iowa, we'd like to change that trend," said Reichardt whose Reichardt Family Foundation along with Dr. Richard Deming of Above + Beyond Cancer are funding the $50,000 prize.

Celebrating 50th Anniversary of the Norman Lear movie, "Cold Turkey"

The year, 2021, marks the 50-year anniversary of the release of the movie, "Cold Turkey." The Norman Lear movie, filmed in two Iowa locations, Greenfield and Winterset, is a comedy about a small Iowa town's attempt to quit smoking.

The anniversary inspired Above + Beyond Cancer's Founder, Dr. Richard Deming to reach out Doug Reichardt from the Reichardt Family Foundation. Deming and Reichardt feel this will create an opportunity to bring visibility to the health implications associated with tobacco use. At the same time, the contest creates a unique funding opportunity for small towns to build stronger, healthier communities. The Reichardt family was instrumental in bringing the movie Cold Turkey to Iowa 50 years ago.

Hurry and Apply to Participate

The Cold Turkey Challenge encourages Iowa communities with populations 5,000 or less to complete and submit a contest application by November 24, 2020. Communities interested may access more information and the application online:

https://aboveandbeyondcancer.org/Cold-Turkey/

