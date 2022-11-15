COULIBRI RIDGE IN DOMINICA IS THE FIRST CARIBBEAN PROPERTY TO BECOME PART OF BEYOND GREEN

ROSEAU, Dominica, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulibri Ridge located in Petit Coulibri, Dominica is the first Caribbean property to become part of Beyond Green's global portfolio of sustainable hotels.

The resort is elated to be welcomed into the membership of Beyond Green – a global portfolio of planet Earth's most sustainable hotels that represent sustainability leadership based upon action and impact. Committed to building a better and brighter future for people and the planet, Beyond Green offers travelers a curated way to discover, plan, and enjoy adventures that align with their responsible travel values and aspirations.

As a member of Beyond Green, Coulibri Ridge is dedicated to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism – environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities – while also adhering to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism criteria and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Travelers interested in booking a stay at Coulibri Ridge can do so at StayBeyondGreen.com.

Coulibri Ridge, which celebrated its grand opening on October 22, 2022, is the result of more than 20 years of research, environmental testing, infrastructure building, and community engagement to ensure the highest degree of sustainability, respectful development, and community collaboration. The 14-suite discreet luxury resort is fully off-grid, using solar energy as its main power source, supplemented by wind turbines specially designed to have minimal impact on local flora and fauna. Rainwater, collected primarily through the resort's unique roof design and purified by ultraviolet light and copper ionization, is funneled to guest suites and two shared, chlorine-free pools. Drains and gutters collect rainwater and greywater can be used to irrigate the resort's gardens and a small farm is set to open in 2023. The hotel is the brainchild of Quebec-born entrepreneur Daniel Langlois who views Coulibri Ridge as a research project to test environmentally forward concepts with the hope that they can be applied in vulnerable communities to help them achieve self-sustainability.

"Building Coulibri Ridge has been a labor of love, and we are beyond thrilled to welcome guests this winter and for many years ahead," said Langlois. "We hope that our environmentally sustainable model enthuses our guests and stimulates them to consider how they could institute similar practices into their own lives and, hopefully, apply elsewhere as well."

Beyond Green supports the needs of its member properties by providing global connectivity, distribution technology, marketing, sales, quality assurance, branding, and sustainability solutions. Additionally, all guests of Coulibri Ridge are now eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, exclusive member rates, and other instant benefits upon every stay at more than 650 participating properties worldwide.

Coulibri Ridge is also the winner of the prestigious Grands Prix Du Design 2022; this award celebrates and rewards the work of designers and architects who improve the quality of life of their host communities and the built environment. For more information, visit https://www.coulibriridge.com.

