Coulomb Solutions Announces a New Customer Section of its Web Site with Key Integration, Operation, and Maintenance Information

News provided by

Coulomb Solutions Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 08:39 ET

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced a new customer section of its web site complete with the key technical information needed for easy integration, operation, and maintenance of CSI products.  These include items such as product specifications, 3D CAD models, drawings, operating/user manuals, maintenance manuals, spare parts, and service tools. This will further streamline OEM integration of CSI products and shorten the time to market.

Continue Reading
CSI's New Interactive Web Site
CSI's New Interactive Web Site

The website was designed based on customer feedback and has over 600 SKU's making all CSI products easily available.  The new website offers intuitive navigation to make finding CSI's products quick and easy.  It also incorporates a much friendlier and easier to use responsive design that was optimized for mobile, tablets, and desktop devices.  Due to its proprietary nature, there is also a log-in section for CSI's authorized customers, that provides confidential pricing and soon will offer on-line ordering of many standard items and maintenance parts.

"We are launching this new website experience in response to many customer requests for a faster, self-serve customer area," said David Mazaika – CEO, Coulomb Solutions Inc.  "The new proprietary website area offers nearly all information an OEM customer would need to integrate, operate, and maintain CSI's full suite of CATL battery systems and CSI accessory products.  This should make our customer experience unparalleled in the industry!"

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices.  CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers.  The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

For more information, please contact:
Paul Rivera
Chief Commercial Officer
Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
Phone: 1-(443)-370-8782

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.

Also from this source

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Announces New Lower Pricing for its Commercial EV Battery Pack Portfolio (Lowest Battery System Prices for CSI's Commercial Vehicle OEM Customers!)

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Announces New Lower Pricing for its Commercial EV Battery Pack Portfolio (Lowest Battery System Prices for CSI's Commercial Vehicle OEM Customers!)

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced new lower pricing for its entire LFP battery pack portfolio. As the North American solution provider...
Coulomb Solutions Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Corporate Headquarters in Livermore, CA

Coulomb Solutions Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Corporate Headquarters in Livermore, CA

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters based in Livermore, CA. CSI is the market leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.