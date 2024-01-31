Coulomb Solutions Announces a New Customer Section of its Web Site with Key Integration, Operation, and Maintenance Information

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced a new customer section of its web site complete with the key technical information needed for easy integration, operation, and maintenance of CSI products. These include items such as product specifications, 3D CAD models, drawings, operating/user manuals, maintenance manuals, spare parts, and service tools. This will further streamline OEM integration of CSI products and shorten the time to market.

CSI's New Interactive Web Site

The website was designed based on customer feedback and has over 600 SKU's making all CSI products easily available. The new website offers intuitive navigation to make finding CSI's products quick and easy. It also incorporates a much friendlier and easier to use responsive design that was optimized for mobile, tablets, and desktop devices. Due to its proprietary nature, there is also a log-in section for CSI's authorized customers, that provides confidential pricing and soon will offer on-line ordering of many standard items and maintenance parts.

"We are launching this new website experience in response to many customer requests for a faster, self-serve customer area," said David Mazaika – CEO, Coulomb Solutions Inc. "The new proprietary website area offers nearly all information an OEM customer would need to integrate, operate, and maintain CSI's full suite of CATL battery systems and CSI accessory products. This should make our customer experience unparalleled in the industry!"

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Phone: 1-(443)-370-8782

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.