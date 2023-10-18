Coulomb Solutions Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Corporate Headquarters in Livermore, CA

Coulomb Solutions Inc.

18 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced the grand opening of its new corporate headquarters based in Livermore, CA. CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and proven electrification components to the North American commercial transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI is the authorized North American distributor of safe, LFP commercial vehicle batteries for CATL, the largest Li-Ion battery designer and manufacturer in the world. CSI also has a complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles including battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial trucks, buses, vans, locomotives, off-road, and marine applications.

Coulomb Solutions Inc. - New Headquarters - Livermore, CA
CSI's new state-of-the-art headquarters is just minutes from its original location and will allow CSI to keep up with the company's increasing customer demands. The facility offers amble space to allow for greater applications engineering and technical staffing capabilities, advanced R&D, increased inventory storage, component production capacity, and extensive North American service & warranty support.

"This move represents a significant milestone in our company's evolution and shows our dedication to delivering exceptional innovative products, quality, and service to the commercial EV market." said David Mazaika – CEO, Coulomb Solutions, Inc. "This also marks a critical step in our mission to onshore the manufacturing of battery packs and our most popular accessory components, beginning with our 20kW On-Board Charger, e-Air Compressor, and our other most popular components. Our team is dedicated to making this transition with enthusiasm and care; and we look forward to welcoming our customers, partners, and prospects to our new facility in the coming months."

Learn more about how CSI is enabling North American commercial vehicle electrification on our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

