Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Announces New Lower Pricing for its Commercial EV Battery Pack Portfolio (Lowest Battery System Prices for CSI's Commercial Vehicle OEM Customers!)

Coulomb Solutions Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 08:51 ET

LIVERMORE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced new lower pricing for its entire LFP battery pack portfolio.  As the North American solution provider for CATL battery systems, CSI's battery experts provide battery systems based on CATL's proven, long-life, safe, electric vehicle batteries for a wide variety of commercial vehicle applications including trucks, buses, vans, construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, locomotives, off-road, and marine. The batteries have been proven in more than 700,000 commercial vehicles globally that have driven an astounding 57 billion miles.  These highly proven battery systems are now offered at even more competitive prices. 

"We are pleased to announce that we have introduced new pricing for our entire range of CATL LFP battery packs."  said David Mazaika – CEO, Coulomb Solutions Inc.  "As the price of Lithium has declined and normalized over the past 2 years, we feel that this is an appropriate opportunity for CSI to share these reductions directly with our OEM customers and partners.  We offer the most reliable and advanced technologies in the world, whether it be the most proven batteries or leading-edge components.  At CSI we continuously strive to develop innovative products to help solve commercial EV industry problems.  Helping our OEM customers with more attractive pricing and better discount structures is yet another way to improve their success and help accelerate the adoption of commercial EVs."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices.  CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers.  The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

For more information, please contact:
Paul Rivera
Chief Commercial Officer
Phone: 1-(443)-370-8782
Email: [email protected]

