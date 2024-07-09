Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Appoints Commercial Electric Vehicle Champion Angela Strand to its Advisory Board

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced that it has appointed industry veteran Angela Strand to its Advisory Board. A pioneer in commercial vehicle electrification, Ms. Strand has furthered commercial EV fleet adoption in North America for over 13 years. Her work with small and large OEMs, EV charging companies and infrastructure providers includes co-founding In-Charge Energy, Inc. and launching Duke Energy's eTransEnergy business. Most recently, she served as Chairwoman of SEA Electric Inc. through its successful merger with Exro Technologies Inc.; Executive Chair of Lordstown Motors; and presently serves as an independent director of Nuvve Holding Company.

Angela Strand

Ms. Strand's 30+ years of experience in business strategy, capital markets and product commercialization will provide invaluable guidance as the company accelerates its growth in commercial vehicle electrification.

Angela is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration. She is a named inventor on seven patents. Ms. Strand is presently an advisor to a global private equity firm; managing director of ID Fund's Innovation Fund; and a senior advisor to Advanced Power & Energy, Kaizen Clean Energy, and FuelX.

"I'm thrilled to join CSI's group of successful innovators and experienced operators as the commercial EV sector moves through this next phase of growth," said Ms. Strand. "The company's products reflect its deep understanding of both vehicle operator economics and reliability requirements. This unique advantage continues to drive the company's scale-up, and I'm eager to contribute."

"We are very excited to have Angela join the other industry leaders on our Advisory Board," said David Mazaika, CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "Angela brings tremendous market insight and extensive leadership experience in the commercial EV industry. In addition, her expertise in stationary energy and commercial vehicle strategies are welcomed as we plan the next phases of our growth, which include onshoring and manufacturing."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Phone: 1-(734)-272-2934

[email protected]

Brett Gipe

VP of Business Development & Sales

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Phone: 1-(443)-370-8782

[email protected]

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.