Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Introduces the Commercial Electric Vehicle Industry's First 40 kW On-Board Charger and EVSE Combo

Don't wait for DC Fast Charging to charge your new electric truck or bus! Charge NOW!

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced that it has started production of its commercial electric vehicle 40kW On-Board Charger and EVSE. CSI's OBC and EVSE Combo were first introduced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (known as ACT Expo) in Las Vegas during this past May. This concept allows fleet and bus customers the opportunity to charge their vehicles overnight on their current infrastructure without waiting any longer for the installation of upgraded electrical service or DC fast charging.

CSI's New 40 kW AC EVSE CSI's New 40 kW On-Board Charger

CSI's 40 kW AC EVSE and 40 kW On-Board Charger Combo has many exciting features. First, it is compatible with many standard and existing outlets (welders, appliances, vehicle lifts, etc.) It has inputs of 208V, 220Vand 240 V. single phase power with full power output of 40 kW. It uses a typical NACS charging connector and can fully charge a 600-kWh class 8 heavy duty Battery electric commercial vehicle overnight.

"We are very excited to bring CSI's new 40 kW AC EVSE and 40 kW On-Board Charger to the commercial electric vehicle market," said David Mazaika – CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "Local utilities are in high demand to install Level 3 – DC Fast Chargers. In some cases, particularly in CA, the wait may be more than 24 months before commercial fleets can start their projects and the costs are very high. CSI is offering a more rational solution that makes business sense for most commercial electric vehicle fleets, where vehicles operate to and from the same location each day and travel less than 300 miles. Our 40 kW EVSE and 40 kW On-Board Charger is innovative, allows fleets to fully charge overnight using standard outlets, can be installed much more quickly and easily, and at a fraction of the cost of a DC Fast Charger. Don't wait for DC Fast Charging to charge your new electric truck or bus! Charge now!"

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com

For more information, please contact:

Paul Rivera

Chief Commercial Officer

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Phone: 1-(734)-272-2934

[email protected]

Brett Gipe

VP of Business Development & Sales

Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Phone: 1-(443)-370-8782

[email protected]

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.