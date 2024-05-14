Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI) Unveils a New Fully Integrated Commercial EV Advanced Accessory Module at ACT EXPO

Coulomb Solutions Inc.

May 14, 2024, 08:47 ET

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today, announced that it will unveil their new fully integrated Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) for commercial electric vehicles. This single integrated unit is a breakthrough for commercial vehicle OEM's, at North America's largest Advanced Commercial Vehicle Technology Conference (ACT EXPO), on May 20th, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV in Booth 3601. 

CSI's Advanced Accessory Module (AAM) is compact and incorporates all EV advanced accessory electronics including the high-voltage power distribution unit (PDU+), battery thermal management brake air compressor, the 3-4kW electric steering pump, 3kW cabin compressor, 12kW cabin heater, water pumps and one or two 20kW AC chargers.

Please come learn more about this exciting leading-edge product at the CSI booth during the ACT EXPO!

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
CSI is the market leading provider of high quality, battery systems and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market at wholesale prices. CSI's complete suite of highly reliable accessory components for commercial electric vehicles includes battery thermal management systems, electric air conditioning compressors, cab heaters, steering pumps, air compressors for braking, accessory inverters and onboard AC and fast DC Chargers. The company's goal is to enable rapid adoption of electric propulsion systems in commercial electric vehicle applications.

Learn more about CSI by visiting our website at www.coulombsolutions.com.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Rivera
Chief Commercial Officer
Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)
Phone: 1-(734)-272-2934

SOURCE Coulomb Solutions Inc.

