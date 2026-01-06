Coulomb Solutions Supplies Critical Loop its 2.33 MWh "Green Energy ToGo" Mobile Battery Energy Storage System to Solve Demand Bottleneck for Charging Infrastructure

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI), today announced that it has supplied Critical Loop its newest 2.33 MWh mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) with an integral 1 MW inverter to put into Critical Loop's portfolio of mobile BESS units. Today, access to electric grid capacity has become a critical bottleneck as demand from EV infrastructure, logistics hubs, data centers and new developments has outpaced the grid supply. Many of these customers must wait 2 years or more to install increased electrical service to support their charging needs. CSI's "Green Energy ToGo" series of scalable mobile energy systems, are an ideal solution because they are designed specifically to be transported frequently to provide a solution for these "bridge" charging challenges. Critical Loop is making power accessible and efficient by deploying CSI's 2.33 MWh "Green Energy ToGo" BESS in their industry-leading, rapidly deployable and scalable microgrids with advanced predictive software.

CSI 2.33 MWh Transportable BESS

Unlike other BESS, CSI's mobile BESS are scalable and designed with vehicle-rated packs for daily transport. They use the newest generation of long-life, high density, LFP batteries from CATL, the largest and most technologically advanced battery manufacturer in the world. In addition, CSI's systems use the highest rated components and a vehicle rated integrated thermal management system to allow use in a very wide range of temperatures from (-10 to 50 deg C). Safety is paramount and all CSI's BESS systems with CATL's highly reliable LFP battery packs have passed the UL 9540A test method, indicating the system is designed to meet stringent fire safety code requirements for battery energy storage systems. CSI's mobile BESS can be used to power a charger up to 1MW or any combination of chargers up to 1 MW.

"We are very excited to be working with Critical Loop to help bridge the gap in charging infrastructure," said David Mazaika – CEO of Coulomb Solutions Inc. "CSI's "Green Energy ToGo" mobile BESS units will help Critical Loop supply reliable temporary power for manufacturing facilities, EV charging, data centers, and other applications where electric grid capacity has become a bottleneck and DC fast charging is needed today."

"Critical Loop is excited to deploy the CSI mobile BESS in conjunction with our state-of-the-art smart switchgear, microgrid controller, and orchestration software," said Bala Ramamurthy - CEO of Critical Loop, Inc. "Platforms like CSI mobile BESS provide unique construction for reliable battery transportation which allow us to deploy microgrids on-demand to serve urgent customer needs."

About Coulomb Solutions Inc. (CSI)

CSI is the market leading provider of high-quality battery systems, mobile transportable Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and electrification components to the North American commercial electric vehicle transportation market. The company's mission is to electrify the world's commercial vehicles and provide stationary power users with innovative zero emission solutions, powered by renewable energy, improving our global society.

Learn more about CSI by visiting www.coulombsolutions.com.

Critical Loop Inc.

Brought to you by engineers from SpaceX, Palantir, and Tesla, Critical Loop was created to keep America up and running. Born from the simple idea that reliable power should be easy to get, Critical Loop taps into the same minds that put rockets into space, military operations into action, and electric cars onto the road in order to bridge gaps in the electric grid all across the nation.

Learn more about Critical Loop by visiting www.criticalloop.com.

