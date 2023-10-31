Coulometric Titrators Lead Market Surge with 5.4% CAGR, Driven by Increasing Demand in Drug Safety and Environmental Contamination Analysis, Heading Towards $334.3 Million

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Titrators (Automatic and Manual) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Titrators market, which was valued at USD 368.7 million in 2022, is projected to reach USD 548.4 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Coulometric segment is expected to record the highest growth with a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching USD 334.3 million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Volumetric segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the next eight years.

Key Market Insights:

Coulometric Segment: This segment is anticipated to exhibit strong growth, with a CAGR of 5.4%, reaching USD 334.3 million by 2030.

by 2030. Volumetric Segment: This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Geographic Trends: The U.S. market is estimated at USD 128.5 million in 2022, while China is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach USD 38.6 million by 2030. Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, each expected to grow at 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Germany , within Europe , is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of approximately 4.9%.

Key Competitors:

The Titrators market features a total of 33 key competitors, including:

Merck KGaA

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Hach Company

Metrohm AG

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Analyticon Instruments Corporation

Foss A/S

Hirschmann Laborgerate GmbH & Co. KG

JM Science, Inc.

DKK-TOA Corporation

Hiranuma Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

SCP Science

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the coming years. The United States, despite experiencing slowing GDP growth, has overcome the recession threat. Europe is seeing easing headline inflation, which is contributing to increased economic activity. China is forecasted to witness strong GDP growth as the pandemic recedes and the government adjusts its COVID-19 policy. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

However, challenges remain, such as slower-than-expected decline in global headline inflation, persisting food and fuel inflation in many developing countries, high retail inflation, and its impact on consumer confidence and spending. Governments are addressing these challenges, but they continue to affect market sentiments. Stricter regulations and climate change considerations will add complexity to economic decisions.

The rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, and renewables, is expected to drive growth and value to global GDP in the coming years. Despite short-term challenges, there are opportunities for adaptable businesses and leaders.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Laboratory Instrumentation Sector

Titrators (Automatic and Manual) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Titrators: An Important Analytical Instrument

Top Features Customers Seek While Purchasing Titrators

Types of Titrators

Applications of Titrators

Competition

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovations Drive Market Growth

Mini Titrators Gain Space in Laboratories

Titrators Gain Importance as COVID-19 Accelerates Demand for Disinfectants

Sales Growth of Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 in the US in March 2019

Global Sales of Hand Sanitizers in US$ Million: 2014-2024

Automated Titration Systems Gain Wide Acceptance

Smart Titration Systems to Improve Lab Data Management

Replacement Sales Support Demand

Potentiometric Titrators Record Strong Growth

Instrument Versatility Gains Prominence in Titrators Market

Regulatory Compliance Drives Growth

Food & Beverage Testing Augments Demand

U.S. FDA Classification of Acid Foods

Titrators Vital for Quality Control Analysis in Beverage Manufacturing

Global Beverage Consumption Breakdown by Category: 2019

Beverage Analysis - Standards and Methods

Rising Demand for Dairy Products Supports Market Growth

Drug Safety: A Significant Growth Driver for Titration

Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Growing Concern Over Environmental Contamination to Drive Demand

Titration Technology Finds Significant Application Determining Water Quality and Safety

Titration Systems and Growing Relevance in Textile Industry

Titrators Find Varied Applications in Paper and Pulp Industry

Large Volume of Quality Tests in Oil and Petrochemical Industry: An Opportunity for Titrators Market

International Standards on Petrochemical and Biofuel Analysis with Compliant Methods of Analysis

Biodiesel's Emergence as Alternative to Conventional Fuel to Promote Use of Titration

Select Parameters for Biodiesel Analysis and Techniques as per Regulatory Compliance

Consumption of Biodiesel in OECD Countries in Billion Liters: 2015-2025

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



