Coulson Ice Blast Signs on Steamatic Restoration and Cleaning as Launch Customer of the IceStorm45

Coulson Ice Blast just released their latest innovation in their IceStorm product line, and with the new IceStorm45, deliver their first mass market offering of the smaller redesigned technology. The Icestorm45 is more affordable and has the same performance and capability of its predecessors, the IceStorm90, and last year's IceStorm90+. The redesign provides for a more portable unit than the larger 90 models and will be a game changer for the industry.

"Coulson Ice Blast is thrilled to have such a reputable restoration company as Steamatic put their trust in the Coulson Ice Blast technology. The foundation of the IceStorm45 design was to create a lower cost multi-purpose and effective cleaning tool in order for restoration companies to expand their capabilities and services they can offer." Foster Coulson, Coulson Ice Blast.

Steamatic Restoration and Cleaning is a franchise operating in 20 countries with over 160 franchise territories worldwide. The company specializes in carpet cleaning, duct cleaning and restoration of residential and commercial property.

"Our partnership with Coulson Ice Blasting continues Steamatic's history of finding the best ways to clean and restore property, and we are thrilled to be on the forefront with Coulson Ice Blasting technology. Our goal is always to provide our customers with the best service and options and with Coulson Ice Blast's new technology we are thrilled to be able to offer a Green cleaning option at a reasonable price." Stefan Figley - President Steamatic

SOURCE The Coulson Group of Companies

