Coumi Launches True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coumi, a global leading audio products company, introduced a brand new true wireless earbuds with the model number of 860. Equipped with advanced active noise cancelling technology as well as other compressive features like crystal clear sound, IPX7 waterproof, longer battery life, fast pairing and flexible listening modes etc., it enables users to stay connected on the go.

Wireless earbuds are becoming more and more popular, especially these with noise cancelling technology. And you can find tons of wireless earbuds that promised to have noise cancelling technology. However, when you delve into it, you will find most of them are only passive noise cancelling, this is not the case with Coumi ANC 860 wireless earbuds who is characterized by its active noise cancelling technology.

Coumi ANC 860's advanced active noise cancelling technology can effectively reduce ambient noise by up to 28dB, quells in the cafe, airplane cabin noise, city traffic, library, or a busy office. Below are the main features to help users get clear information.

Key Features of Coumi 860 Wireless Earbuds:

Active Noise Cancelling: With advanced Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology, users can listen at lower volume levels, causing less ear fatigue as they don't have to crank up the volume to overcome background noise. Ideal for plane rides, morning commutes, outdoor activities, etc.

Crystal Clear Sound: With 2 Active Noise Cancelling microphones, 1 voice pick-up microphone and Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology, it can effectively block out 80% of background noises and make the user's voice 3X clearer, so that they can be heard even in noisy environments.

IPX7 Waterproof: IPX7 waterproof can effortlessly protect the earbuds against water, sweat & rain. Water-resistant devices can resist the penetration of water, such as powerful water jets, but not being submerged into water. It's perfect for running, gym, sports lovers, and all kinds of outdoor activities.

One-step Fast Pairing: Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides a fast and stable connection and low power consumption, it can seamlessly connect with/to all kinds of devices with Bluetooth support, When the user picks up the earbuds from the charging case, they will automatically connect to the last paired device.

Longer Battery Life: users can enjoy music up to 5.5 hours (ANC ON) / 7.5 hours (ANC OFF) on a single charge, USB-C charging case provides an extra recharge, extends playtime for a total of up to 30 hours (ANC ON) / 41 hours (ANC OFF). Longer battery life means less charge.

Flexible Listening Mode: Thanks to the L/R separate connectivity technology. Users can now listen to the music via either the left or right earpieces as a single earphone or use together as a pair of stereo earphones, they can either enjoy music by themselves or share with friends, family or lovers.

Pricing and Availability:

Coumi ANC 860 wireless earbuds is now available at Amazon for $59.99. However, with a 40% OFF code 3Y4TK863 and 10% OFF coupon, people now have the chance to get it at only half of the original price.

About Coumi:

Coumi is a global leading audio products company who is specialized in researching, developing, marketing and sales of high-end Bluetooth headphone, including AI voice-controlled earphones, TWS earphones, ANC earphones, hearing safety earphone, smart voice EQ earphone, Hi-Res earphones with in-ear, on-ear, ear hook, over neck types etc.

For more info, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Coumi