Council Names Former Dallas Schools Superintendent Michael Hinojosa as Superintendent-in-Residence

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, has joined the Council of the Great City Schools as a Superintendent-in-Residence. In this position, Hinojosa will direct the Council's leadership development work and support and advise superintendents across the Council's member districts.

In the last two decades, Hinojosa served 27 years as a superintendent and CEO of six public education systems, including two stints in Dallas. His tenure at Dallas ISD—the nation's 16th largest school district with 153,861 students—resulted in the passage of a $1.6-billion bond in 2015 and a $3.2-billion bond in 2020, the largest in district history.

Under Hinojosa's leadership, the Dallas school system experienced an increase in student achievement and graduation rates, established a racial equity office, eliminated discretionary suspensions, and increased internet access and connectivity. Hinojosa was also instrumental in boosting the number of people of color and women in the district's leadership ranks. He retired from Dallas ISD in June 2022.

"Michael is an extraordinary leader, and we are thrilled to have someone with his knowledge and expertise joining us," said Council Executive Director Ray Hart. "At this pivotal moment for education, his wisdom and insight will aid our efforts to ensure that the next generation of urban school leaders will have the necessary skills to lead the nation's largest urban school districts into the 21st century. We are enormously fortunate that he will join us on the next step of his professional journey."

Hinojosa has received numerous accolades for his leadership, including being named 2002 Superintendent of the Year by the Texas Association of School Boards and 2005 Superintendent of Year by the University of Texas at Austin. In 2020, he was the winner of the Council's Green-Garner Award, the highest honor in urban education.

A graduate of Dallas ISD, Hinojosa holds a doctorate in education from the University of Texas at Austin.

