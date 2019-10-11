Council of the Americas Symposium to Gather Business Leaders in Miami to Discuss Leadership in an Era of Disruption

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 25, Council of the Americas will convene more than 400 high-level decision makers from business, government and multilateral institutions from across the region for the 25th Council of the Americas Symposium and BRAVO Business Awards, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami. During the full-day conference, business and civil society figures will discuss topics ranging from leadership in a world of constant disruption and the digital payment revolution to ethical considerations in artificial intelligence. The Council of the Americas Symposium will be webcast live.

"In times of great change, it is critical that leaders who constantly promote the development of the Americas, such as those participating in this symposium, discuss these pivotal issues which will shape the future of the region," said Susan Segal, president and CEO of the Americas Society/Council of the Americas (AS/COA).

"It is an honor for us to have made it to the 25th edition of the BRAVO Awards, which have come to symbolize motivation and inspiration for future generations who will continue working for the social and economic development of the Americas," said Maria Lourdes Gallo, vice president of AS/COA in Miami.

On the morning of the Symposium, executives and CEOs from some of the most prominent companies in the hemisphere will address today's fast-paced changes impacting leadership and growth in their companies. The event will include some of the following panels:

Leadership in a world of constant disruption

Company executives from various industries will discuss the skills needed to lead in an uncertain global environment of constant change. Panelists: Ana Paula Assis, IBM; Andre El-Mann, Fibra Uno; Andres Gluski, AES Corporation; Gerardo Mato, HSBC; and Joao Miranda, Votorantim. Moderator: Martin Reeves, BCG Henderson Institute.

Building a customer-centric company

High-level executives will share their strategies for meeting customer expectations by leveraging new technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. Panelists: Paula Bellizia, Microsoft; Fernando Gonzalez, CEMEX; Erika Herrero, Belcorp; Claudio Muruzabal, SAP; and Paula Santilli, PepsiCo. Moderator: Jose Manuel Rodriguez, CNN en Español.

Digital challengers: The next wave of expansions

Tech startups have revolutionized the competitive landscape for traditional financial services organizations by offering new alternatives to consumers in Latin America. Panelists: Kiki del Valle, Mastercard; Osvaldo Giménez, MercadoLibre; Fernando Iraola, Bank of America Merrill Lynch; and Cristina Junqueira, Nubank. Moderator: Jorge Becerra, Boston Consulting Group.

Additionally, there will be three discussions on business and social impact leadership during the day, led by:

Luis Alberto Moreno, president of the Inter-American Development Bank, and Carlos Vives, founding artist of Tras la Perla and winner of several GRAMMY awards.

Blanca Treviño, president and CEO of Softtek.

Susana Balbo, founder of Susana Balbo Wines, and Susan Segal, president and CEO of AS/COA.

Following the conference, seven outstanding leaders from across the Americas will be recognized during the 25th BRAVO Business Awards.

Sponsors: HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, LLYC, The AES Corporation, Boston Consulting Group, Microsoft, Baker McKenzie, FedEx Express, gA, IBM, Mastercard LAC, SAP and Softtek.

Supporting Organization: Enterprise Florida.

Media Partners: CNN en Español and Financial Times.

Symposium Partner: The Inter-American Development Bank.

Council of the Americas (COA) is the leading international trade organization whose members share a common commitment to economic and social development, open markets, the rule of law and democracy throughout the Western Hemisphere. Council membership consists of leading international companies representing a broad spectrum of fields, including banking and finance, consulting services, consumer products, energy and mining, manufacturing, media, technology, and transportation.

