Council of the European Union Adopts New Regulations to Significantly Reduce Road Casualties

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of the European Union voted to adopt regulations proposed by the European Parliament in March to mandate the presence of advanced safety systems in automobiles by mid 2022.

Under the new rules, all motor vehicles (including trucks, buses, vans and sport utility vehicles) will have to be equipped with Driver monitoring systems (DMS) including, driver drowsiness and attention warning systems as well as advanced driver distraction warning systems.

"The adoption of the new EU regulations is a major step towards improving road safety and reducing fatalities," said David Tolub, CEO of Eyesight Technologies . "We are proud to be part of this advanced safety evolution, and will continue to provide solutions to improve the safety of drivers and all road users."

The regulations will apply 30 months after entry into force with a longer application date provided for a limited number of features in order to allow car manufacturers to adapt their production to the new requirements.

To see the full regulation please visit: https://data.consilium.europa.eu/doc/document/PE-82-2019-INIT/en/pdf

About Eyesight

Eyesight Technologies is a world leader in creating intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better driving experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering DriverSense - driver monitoring system, CabinSense - occupancy monitoring systems and FleetSense - a driver monitoring aftermarket solution for fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's market-leading computer vision technology, with nearly 30 patents and many more pending. Eyesight Technologies is constantly pushing the boundaries of what intelligent sensing solutions can see and accomplish – to make driving a better and safer experience.

