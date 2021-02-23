Council on Competitiveness Announces New Chairman, Mr. Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO, Bank of America

"Brian has a unique vision for the Council on Competitiveness and for the country..." Tweet this

Added Wince-Smith: "Brian has a unique vision for the Council on Competitiveness and for the country, as we emerge from a tremendously challenging year. With a focus on the power of innovation, sustainability, and resilience to drive America's long-term productivity and inclusive prosperity, Brian will help the Council leverage its membership base from industry, academia, labor and the national laboratories to shape a powerful growth agenda for the United States."

Moynihan: A Distinctive Leader for a Distinctive Moment – Competing for the Next Economy

Mr. Moynihan leads a team of more than 200,000 employees dedicated to making financial lives better for people, companies of every size, and institutional investors across the United States and around the world. Under his leadership, Bank of America is widely recognized as one of the nation's top employers - from Working Mother magazine and Military Times. The company is also listed on Fortune magazine's list of the Best Workplaces for Diversity and the Best Workplaces for Parents. It was also named one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion by the U.S. Business Leadership Network and the American Association of People with Disabilities. In 2018, Euromoney recognized Bank of America as the World's Best Bank and the World's Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion, as part of their annual Global Awards for Excellence.

Mr. Moynihan participates in several organizations that focus on economic and market trends, including the World Economic Forum International Business Council, the Financial Services Forum and the Bank Policy Institute (chair of both), the Business Roundtable, and the American Heart Association CEO Roundtable (co-chair). He is also a member of the Federal Advisory Council of the Federal Reserve Bank. Moynihan leads the company's Global Diversity and Inclusion Council and is a member of the museum council for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. Moynihan is also a member of the Brown University Corporation's Board of Fellows and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation Board.

"I am honored to lead the Council on Competitiveness and its accomplished and diverse network of leaders at this critical time for our country," Moynihan said. "As we emerge from the twin trials of the health and economic crisis, the nation is already facing a range of new challenges and opportunities that will define our future for the next fifty years. The United States has been a peerless incubator of ideas for the past century, but we must be even more creative in building a future that is focused more on the power of diversity, inclusivity and innovation for all."

Moynihan expanded: "And the Council has a real opportunity to grow, share its message, and engage many more Americans in our movement to boost long-term innovation, sustainability and resilience. We will be laser focused on supporting our members in this mission – and growing our ranks. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead the Council on Competitiveness and help position it for continued success."

About the Council on Competitiveness

For more than three decades, the Council on Competitiveness (Council) has championed a competitiveness agenda for the United States to attract investment and talent and spur the commercialization of new ideas. While the players may have changed since its founding in 1986, the mission remains as vital as ever—to enhance U.S. productivity and raise the standard of living for all Americans.

The members of the Council—CEOs, university presidents, labor leaders and national lab directors—represent a powerful, nonpartisan voice that sets aside politics and seeks results. By providing real-world perspective to policymakers, the Council's private sector network makes an impact on decision-making across a broad spectrum of issues—from the cutting-edge of science and technology, to the democratization of innovation, to the shift from energy weakness to strength that supports the growing renaissance in U.S. manufacturing. The Council firmly believes that with the right policies, the strengths and potential of the U.S. economy far outweigh the current challenges the nation faces on the path to higher growth and greater opportunity for all Americans.

