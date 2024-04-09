Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE) Elects Three Outstanding Leaders in Education, Science, and Business to its Board of Directors

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE), a nonprofit leader in international education and exchange since 1947, is proud to announce the election of three outstanding women to its Board of Directors. Dr. Roslyn Artis, Cheryl Donnelly, and Carolyn Sanderson bring a wealth of experience and leadership in higher education, global healthcare, and wealth management to CIEE's mission of fostering cross-cultural understanding and global connections.

From L to R: Dr. Roslyn Artis, Cheryl Donnelly, and Carolyn Sanderson

Dr. Roslyn Artis brings a distinguished career in higher education leadership to CIEE. As the 14th and first female president of Benedict College, Roslyn is a champion of equity and access in education. A stalwart advocate for underrepresented communities in higher education, under her leadership, Benedict College received the 2019 ACE Fidelity Investments Award for Institutional Transformation and was named the 2019 Historically Black College and University of the Year. Roslyn's commitment to fostering inclusive academic environments aligns perfectly with CIEE's mission.

Roslyn earned a bachelor's degree in political science from West Virginia State University, her doctorate in Higher Education Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University, and her juris doctorate from West Virginia University College of Law. Roslyn is a prolific speaker, mentor, and author, and was previously President of Florida Memorial University.

Cheryl Donnelly joins the board with a proven track record in global healthcare leadership. Cheryl has dedicated her career to safeguarding lives through vaccination and enhancing the lives of individuals battling cancer worldwide. Currently serving as the Vice President of Global Vaccines Strategy & New Products at Merck & Co., Inc., Cheryl leads the strategic initiatives that enable vaccines to have a profound impact on public health both currently and in the future. Her contributions to the advancement of medicine, patient care, and equity have earned her recognition as a 2024 Luminary by the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association underscoring her commitment to making a positive difference in her field and her dedication to the betterment of society.

Cheryl is a staunch advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and she actively drives transformational leadership and behavioral changes within the workplace. She serves as a mentor and ally to numerous individuals, both within and outside the pharmaceutical industry, empowering them to reach their full potential.

Additionally, Cheryl serves as an Advisor on the Graduate Studies and Research Council at the University of Notre Dame. Cheryl earned her bachelor's degree in international business at Villanova University and her MBA at Monmouth University. Her passion for learning and global education was ignited during her undergraduate years, when she had the life-changing experience of studying abroad in Seville, Spain, through CIEE.

Carolyn Sanderson brings extensive experience in wealth management and a strong commitment to philanthropy to the board. As co-founder of the Copper Beech Group at Morgan Stanley in Princeton, New Jersey, Carolyn specializes in offering high-net-worth families and not-for-profits a comprehensive range of financial planning, investment management, tax and estate planning strategies, and lending solutions. Carolyn's financial acumen and leadership on boards like the McCarter Theater and the Princeton Area Community Foundation will be instrumental in supporting CIEE's growth.

Carolyn earned her bachelor's degree in history and literature, graduating cum laude from Harvard. Consistent with Carolyn's core values of supporting women, she is the Chair of the Fund for Women and Girls, which strives to improve the lives of economically disadvantaged women and children.

"We are delighted to welcome these accomplished women to our board," said Laura A. Brege, Chair of the CIEE board. "I know CIEE will benefit from their expertise in education, science, and business during this time of tremendous organizational growth."

"For more than 75 years, CIEE has been building bridges between different people, different nations, and different cultures," said James P. Pellow, President and CEO of CIEE. "As we keep pursuing our founding mission to advance peace by breaking down barriers of mistrust through people-to-people exchange, CIEE will benefit from the perspectives and guidance of these new board members."

About CIEE:

CIEE builds bridges between different people, different countries, and different cultures. For 75 years, we have helped young people participate in high-quality international exchange and study abroad programs that bring the world together. We change lives, our alumni change the world. Learn more at ciee.org.

Contact: Leslie Taylor, [email protected], (207) 553-4274

SOURCE Council on International Educational Exchange (CIEE)