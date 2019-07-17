Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat announces initial keynote speakers for 10th World Congress 2019

In conjunction with the Council's 50th anniversary, Congress speakers will focus on the most significant advancements in tall buildings and cities from the last 50 years, whilst inquiring into the future of our cities 50 years from now (tying in with the overall theme of the Congress, 50 Forward|50 Back: The Recent History and Essential Future of Sustainable Cities).

CTBUH will also commemorate its milestone anniversary by closing the core conference programming with the Beaux-Arts Ball and World Congress Dinner, inspired by the original Beaux-Arts Architect's Ball of New York City in 1931, in which architects arrived dressed as the buildings they had created.

CTBUH is the world's leading resource for professionals focused on the inception, design, construction, and operation of tall buildings and future cities. CTBUH facilitates the exchange of the latest knowledge available on tall buildings through publications, research, events, working groups, the global tall buildings database SkyscraperCenter.com, and its extensive network of international representatives. CTBUH also developed the international standards for measuring tall building height and is recognized as the arbiter for bestowing such designations as "The World's Tallest Building." Tickets for CTBUH's 10th World Congress are available now CTBUH2019.com.

SOURCE Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat

