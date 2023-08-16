COUNCILMAN AND SMALL BUSINESS OWNER JOHNNY G. FARIAS IS THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR STATE REPRESENTATIVE IN FLORIDA'S SWING DISTRICT 118

The special general election will take place on December 5th, 2023.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISTRICT 118 -- We are excited to announce that former Councilman Johnny G. Farias is the Democratic nominee for State Representative of District 118, a competitive swing district in Miami-Dade County. As a longtime resident and advocate for the people of District 118 and a well-known local business owner, Councilman Farias is determined to bring about meaningful change to the district and to all Floridians.

Due to a DeSantis appointment earlier this summer, Florida's 118th House District will hold a key special election this fall. The district, predominantly Hispanic and previously held by Democrat Robert Asencio, encompasses a narrow area of Miami-Dade County west of the Florida Turnpike, including neighborhoods such as Goulds, Kendall, Sunset, and South Miami Heights.

While the much-anticipated general election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th, the campaign has burst out of the gate with remarkable momentum. In a mere six days, from August 3rd to August 9th, it achieved an impressive feat, amassing a staggering $36,000 in donations. The impressive support is born out of the acknowledgment that our affordability and insurance crisis cannot continue.

To learn more about Councilman Johnny G. Farias's campaign and his vision for District 118, please visit https://voteforjohnny.com/ and follow him on social media on Facebook at @voteforjohonny, and Instagram and Twitter @johnnygfarias.

