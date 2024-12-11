Counsel Press Expands Coverage to Texas Courts

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Counsel Press Inc. ("Counsel Press" or the "Company"), an appellate support provider headquartered in New York City, is excited to announce the expansion of its localized appellate services to include the Texas legal market. This continued strategic growth emphasizes Counsel Press' mission to enhance its appellate support across every region of the United States.

As part of this expansion, Counsel Press welcomes Janet Bennett to the team as Appellate Counsel for clients in the Texas market. Janet brings over 30 years of professional experience in Texas, earning her J.D. at Texas Tech, then launching a career of over 27 years with Thomson Reuters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Receiving her certification in 2022, Janet has also recently completed the Business Analytics program at Harvard.

The expansion of localized appellate support in the TX market aligns with Counsel Press' objective to scale nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Janet Bennett to the Counsel Press team," said Scott Thompson, CEO of Counsel Press. "The expansion of localized appellate support services into the Texas market aligns with Counsel Press' strategic objective to scale our footprint and reaffirms our commitment to providing unparalleled service to clients nationwide." With this expansion, Counsel Press will offer enhanced appellate solutions and innovative services to meet the evolving needs of the legal community.

About Counsel Press

Counsel Press, the largest nationwide provider of appellate services in the United States, has been setting the highest standard in appellate preparations since 1938, earning it the title, The Appellate Experts®. The Company offers an expansive suite of best-in-class legal services, assisting attorneys with expert preparation, filing, and serving of appeals in state and federal appellate courts. For more information, visit counselpress.com.

