Counsel Press Expands into the Trial Courts with Case Anywhere Acquisition

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Counsel Press Inc. ("Counsel Press" or the "Company"), an outsourced legal services platform of Align Capital Partners ("ACP"), adds trial court services with its acquisition of Case Anywhere LLC ("Case Anywhere").

Case Anywhere is a cloud-based case management, eService, and collaboration platform designed to improve efficiency, communication, and documentation for litigators, courts, judges, and neutrals, while streamlining both traditional trial and alternative dispute resolution processes.

This acquisition marks Counsel Press' entry into the trial court and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) markets, unlocking significant cross-selling opportunities with its existing client base. The addition of Case Anywhere strengthens Counsel Press' geographic presence on the West Coast, introduces new technology, and enhances its scale, further establishing the Company as a comprehensive, national provider of outsourced legal services.

"I'm excited to partner with Counsel Press, a market leader that shares Case Anywhere's commitment to delivering high-quality services to clients," said Wayne Nitti, Founder and CEO of Case Anywhere. "Together, we can seize new growth opportunities while offering a broader suite of valuable services to litigators, courts, and neutrals. Critically, Counsel Press shares our dedication to top-tier customer support and client satisfaction."

Scott Thompson, CEO of Counsel Press, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Case Anywhere to the Counsel Press family. This highly strategic acquisition reflects our commitment to building a complete suite of solutions for litigators. By combining our expertise and resources, we're well-positioned to expand our offerings and better serve clients at both the appellate and trial court levels."

About Counsel Press

Counsel Press, the largest nationwide provider of appellate services in the United States, has been raising the standard in appellate preparations since 1938, earning it the title, The Appellate Experts®. The Company provides expert assistance in preparing, filing and serving appeals, litigation workflow and end-to-end case management services, eService, legal research and writing. For more information, visit counselpress.com.

About Align Capital Partners

Align Capital Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm that partners with business owners and management teams to create shared success. ACP manages $1.7 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas. ACP brings experience and resources to help lower-middle market companies accelerate their growth, to the benefit of management, employees and the firm's investors. ACP makes control investments in differentiated companies within the business services, technology, specialty manufacturing and distribution sectors. For more information, visit aligncp.com.

