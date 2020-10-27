Count Every Hero Demands Wolf Blitzer, Rachel Maddow, and Bret Baier Hold Off on Declaring a Winner Until Every Single Military Ballot is Counted

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Count Every Hero, a cross-partisan group dedicated to ensuring all service members' votes are counted before any election winners are declared, launched a new round of campaign ads just 7 days before the election. Their ads counter the President's latest tweet demanding results by election night. If all military votes are to be counted, TV news hosts must wait until every single military vote is counted.

The ads are slated to launch digitally, and ask election night tv hosts Wolf Blitzer, Rachel Maddow, and Bret Baier to ignore the hype of election night. Instead—if the election is close—to make a commitment to not call the election until every single service member's ballot is counted.

"In election years past, the results of election night are driven by popular television hosts. This year, the election will look completely different," said Marjorie K. Eastman, United States Army Reserve Veteran, an endorser of Count Every Hero. "We're asking the media to hold off on playing into the election night hype, and instead make sure that not a single military ballot is left behind."

Roughly 975,000 military members are stationed away from their home of residence and are eligible to vote absentee. Service members are facing greater-than-normal challenges this election and military ballots estimated to take an average of 6 days to reach U.S. shores, it's essential for the American public to understand why we must count every hero this election season.

"With just one week until the election, time is of the essence. Now more than ever, Count Every Hero realizes the importance of doubling down on our efforts to make sure every military ballot is counted this election, and that starts with ensuring Bret Baier, Wolf Blitzer, and Rachel Maddow hold off on calling the election on November 3rd," said United States Marine Corps Lt. Colonel Scott Cooper (Retired). "We understand the critical role that the media plays in our nation's politics, and realize that we can't count every single hero without their help."

Count Every Hero is committed to ensuring every service member's right to vote is protected and their votes tallied, asking that no candidate be declared an election winner until all military ballots are counted. Since the campaign's launch in the middle of September, more than 50 active and retired service members from all branches of the armed forces have endorsed the Count Every Hero initiative, many of which are top brass military generals and admirals.

Count Every Hero is a cross-partisan initiative committed to ensuring every service member's right to vote is protected and their votes tallied.

