Count Every Hero Launches New Campaign: Operation Protect Democracy

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Count Every Hero, a cross-partisan initiative formed in the fall of 2020 to ensure military votes were counted in the general election, launched a new campaign today called Operation Protect Democracy focused on fighting corruption in politics by reforming the electoral system.

Operation Protect Democracy is organized around the following six principles. When legislation embodies these principles, such as major tenets of the For the People Act, it is supported.

Secure elections free of foreign interference Equal access to the polls for all eligible voters Accountability of elected officials All American voters directing our country's future, not only an elite few Transparency and effective oversight of the electoral system Civic literacy to build an informed, engaged, and expanded electorate

"The recent presidential election and its aftermath was a real wake up call," said Gen. Tony Zinni, USMC (ret.), chair of Count Every Hero. "I was appalled and saddened by the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol - the symbol of our democracy. The veteran community has an opportunity to help heal our nation by calling on our fellow Americans to rally together. One of the best ways we can do this is by improving our electoral system."

General Zinni is joined by the following retired senior military and civilian defense leaders:

The Honorable Luis Caldera, 17th Secretary of the Army

The Honorable Sean O'Keefe , 69th Secretary of the Navy

, 69th Secretary of the Navy The Honorable Deborah Lee James , 23rd Secretary of the Air Force

, 23rd Secretary of the Air Force General George Casey , USA (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the Army

, (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the Army Admiral Steve Abbot , USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander in Chief, U.S. European Command

, USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander in Chief, U.S. European Command General John Jumper , USAF (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the Air Force

, USAF (ret.), former Chief of Staff of the Air Force Admiral James Loy , USCG (ret.), former acting Secretary of Homeland Security

Operation Protect Democracy is a national awareness campaign that seeks to improve our elections, increase civic literacy, and encourage voter participation.

About Us: Count Every Hero is a fiercely cross-partisan coalition of veterans and citizens dedicated to protecting democracy and fighting corruption.

