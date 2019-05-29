Count Your Steps and Make Business Contacts?

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business networking at events is so old school. Nowadays, if you want to really make an impact with someone professionally, you need to find new ways to meet people. That means hitting up apps you never dreamed would get you jobs -- including fitness and dating apps.

Believe it or not, dating apps like Tinder and Hinge, with their millions of users, are being used for professional advancement. Where romantic opportunities fail, business opportunities flourish. In fact, apps in general are part of a growing trend of professional networking.

12 Most Surprising Social Platforms for Business Networking

The editors at FitSmallBusiness.com, the digital business publication, wanted to see which surprising business and career growth opportunities exist in the digital realm. So, they researched unconventional networking channels that can help people make smart career choices. You won't believe what they've discovered.

THIS is where you'll find the complete report.

The Top 12 Most Surprising Social Platforms for Business Networking in 2019

Reddit – estimated number of users: 234 million - User-generated social news TikTok – estimated number of users: 80 million – Short-form video sharing Foursquare – estimated number of users: 50 million – Local business search and discovery Mix – estimated number of users: 40 million – Discovering unique things online Meetup – estimated number of users: 35 million – Organizing online groups and in-person social events WeHeartIt – estimated number of users: 30 million – Sharing inspiring images Fitbit – estimated number of users: 25 million – Fitness and health tracking Goodreads – estimated number of users: 25 million – Connecting readers and sharing book reviews Whisper – estimated number of users: 20 million – Anonymously sharing secrets publicly Couchsurfing – estimated number of users: 14 million – Hospitality and home-sharing AncestryDNA – estimated number of users: 10 million – DNA tests and ancestry information Hinge – estimated number of users: 3.8 million – Dating and relationships

FitSmallBusiness editors used this baseline criteria to compile the digital platform ranking:

Not business-specific

Available for free

1 million + users

Available nationwide

Of general interest

"Sometimes we forget how clever people are," says Sarah Wright-Killinger, Managing Editor, FitSmallBusiness. She added: "There will always be people who will figure out a new way to market themselves."

About FitSmallBusiness.com :

With a rapidly growing monthly readership of more than 2.5 million, FitSmallBusiness.com is an online publication devoted to helping small business owners. Its full-time staff of writers spends hours of research, data analysis, and interviews with industry experts to answer the questions that owners want in order to run a successful small business.

For more information on this list and this topic, please contact Sarah Johnson, 215460@email4pr.com, 917-864-6355.

SOURCE FitSmallBusiness.com

Related Links

https://fitsmallbusiness.com

