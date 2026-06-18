Countdown 250 Ball Adds Country Music's Rising Star Celeste Kellogg to Expanding Entertainment Lineup as America's Freedom Bell Nears Washington

Historic Independence Eve Celebration Continues to Grow with Live Entertainment, Space Blue Immersive Experiences, All-American Hero Recognitions, and the "1,000 Bells of Freedom" Midnight Ceremony

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum continues to build for the Official Countdown 250 Ball as organizers today announced that country music's rising star Celeste Kellogg has joined the event's rapidly expanding entertainment lineup. With appearances across the country and a scheduled Main Stage performance at the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., Kellogg will help bring America's most anticipated Independence Eve celebration to life on Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Washington Hilton.

The announcement comes as America's Freedom Bell — the centerpiece of the national "1,000 Bells of Freedom" initiative — nears the completion of its cross-country journey to Washington, D.C., where it will play a starring role in one of the most anticipated moments of America's 250th anniversary celebration.

At the stroke of midnight, as Independence Day begins and America marks its 250th birthday, the Freedom Bell will ring from the Countdown 250 Ball while guests throughout the ballroom participate in a joyful chorus of commemorative bells, creating a powerful and unforgettable tribute to freedom, unity, service, and the American spirit. It is America's Midnight Moment!

Kellogg, whose powerful voice and inspiring performances have captivated audiences across the country, brings another exciting element to an entertainment lineup expected to feature approximately two dozen bands, DJs, vocalists, musicians, and performers appearing across multiple stages and celebration spaces throughout the evening.

The event has also confirmed a special appearance by internationally recognized musician and artist, Scott Page, known for his work with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. Page's performance will be featured as part of the Space Blue Lunar Museum & Immersive Experience.

Guests will have access to seven distinct celebration areas and four live stages throughout the Washington Hilton ballroom complex, creating a one-of-a-kind patriotic festival atmosphere unlike any other event is America on the eve of America's 250th birthday.

One of the evening's most anticipated attractions will be the Space Blue Lunar Museum & Immersive Experience, featuring interactive exhibits celebrating innovation, exploration, and American achievement. Planned experiences include immersive visual displays, STEM-focused educational activations, lunar exploration exhibits, and cutting-edge holographic technology allowing guests to create memorable photo opportunities alongside lifelike historical figures, astronauts, celebrities, and iconic Americans.

The evening will also feature the presentation of the All-American Hero Awards and All-American Icon Awards, recognizing extraordinary individuals whose service, leadership, achievement, resilience, and influence have helped shape America. Currently announced All-American Hero Award recipients include Senator Elizabeth Dole, Captain Luis Avila, Claudia Avila, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Deborah Snyder, Captain Eugene B. "Red" McDaniel, and The Honorable Rob Wilkins. Additional entertainers, special guests, immersive experiences, award recipients, and programming elements continue to be finalized and will be announced as confirmations are received.

"This is the most significant American milestone in multiple generations, and we are doing everything in our power to build an event worthy of that moment," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "Our goal is for guests to walk out of the Countdown 250 Ball feeling like they became part of history and experienced something they will remember for the rest of their lives."

Hosted in partnership with Operation Renewed Hope Foundation, the event supports programs dedicated to helping veterans and military families achieve housing stability and renewed opportunity.

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities remain available.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about the Countdown 250 Ball, visit:

countdown250.allamericanball.com

ABOUT COUNTDOWN 250

The Countdown 250 Ball is a premier national celebration commemorating America's 250th anniversary. Held on July 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C., the event brings together patriotic entertainment, immersive experiences, honored guests, veterans, military families, and Americans from across the country to celebrate the nation's past, present, and future on the eve of its historic 250th birthday.

ABOUT OPERATION RENEWED HOPE FOUNDATION

Operation Renewed Hope Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families secure stable housing and access the resources needed to build successful futures.

Media Contact

Mike Harrigan

Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

[email protected]

SOURCE Countdown 250 Ball