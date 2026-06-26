July 3 Rock Legends with Ties to Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Plant, and Journey to Perform Together for the First Time at Countdown 250 Ball

Scott Page, Gerardo Velez, and Larry Dvoskin Unite for a Special Performance During America's Independence Eve Celebration

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Countdown 250 today announced that acclaimed musicians Scott Page, Gerardo Velez, and Larry Dvoskin will perform together for the first time at the Countdown 250 Ball on July 3 at the Washington Hilton, creating a unique collaboration that brings together artists whose careers span some of the most influential names in rock music.

Scott Page is internationally recognized for his work with Pink Floyd, Supertramp, and Toto. Gerardo Velez is a renowned percussionist whose career includes performances with Jimi Hendrix, Spyro Gyra, and numerous legendary artists across rock, jazz, and world music. Larry Dvoskin is an award-winning producer, songwriter, keyboardist, and recording artist who has collaborated with Robert Plant, Sammy Hagar, Bad Company, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Desirée "Des" Annabella Lwin of Bow Wow Wow, Al Jardine of The Beach Boys, MGMT, and Neal Schon of Journey.

Their exclusive collaboration at Countdown 250 marks the first time the three musicians will perform together as part of America's 250th anniversary celebration.

"The Countdown 250 Ball is about bringing together remarkable people and creating moments that simply can't be experienced anywhere else," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "Scott, Gerardo, and Larry have each helped shape the soundtrack of generations. Seeing them perform together on one stage during America's historic Semiquincentennial celebration is something our guests will never forget."

The performance joins an expanding entertainment lineup that includes Lee Greenwood, recipient of the 2026 All-American Icon Award; country music artist Celeste Kellogg; internationally acclaimed entertainer Bob Anderson; Julian Awari; and additional performers being announced as the event approaches.

Held on the eve of America's 250th birthday, the Countdown 250 Ball will feature multiple entertainment stages, immersive experiences, America's Freedom Bell, the inaugural All-American Hero and Icon Awards, the Space Blue Lunaprise Lunar Museum & Immersive Experience, and the historic "1,000 Bells of Freedom" midnight ceremony welcoming America into the nation's 250th year.

The event benefits Operation Renewed Hope Foundation and its mission to provide housing and support services for veterans and their families.

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://countdown250.allamericanball.com/.

Media Contact

Mike Harrigan

Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

[email protected]

SOURCE Countdown 250 Ball