Lee Greenwood to Appear at the Official Countdown 250 Ball in Washington, D.C., Receive the All-American Icon Award, and Perform "God Bless the U.S.A." on July 3

Patriotic music legend to appear at America's 250th anniversary celebration on Independence Eve.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Countdown 250 today announced that legendary entertainer Lee Greenwood will receive the 2026 All-American Icon Award and present a special performance of his iconic anthem, "God Bless the U.S.A.," during the Countdown 250 Ball on July 3, 2026, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

The announcement comes as Americans prepare to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding, with the Countdown 250 Ball serving as a major Independence Eve celebration bringing together veterans, military families, community leaders, iconic entertainers, immersive attractions, innovators, and guests from across the country.

For more than four decades, Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." has become one of America's most recognizable patriotic songs, serving as a soundtrack for military tributes, national celebrations, and moments of unity. His appearance will be part of an evening honoring individuals whose contributions have helped shape American culture, service, leadership, and achievement.

"Lee Greenwood's music has inspired generations of Americans," said Mike Harrigan, Founder and Executive Producer of Countdown 250. "As our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we are honored to recognize his extraordinary contributions to American culture and to welcome him as part of this historic celebration."

Other award recipients and honorees to be recognized at the Countdown 250 Ball include Tony Orlando, Bob Anderson, Scott Page, Elizabeth Dole, Mike Moyer, Sally Roberts, Captain Luis Avila, Claudia Avila, LTC (Ret.) Deborah Snyder, Captain Eugene "Red" McDaniel, and The Honorable Rob Wilkins, among others.

In addition to Greenwood's appearance, the evening will feature performances and appearances by Celeste Kellogg, Gerardo J. Velez, Julian Awari, Scott Page, Captain Luis Avila, and other entertainers and special guests.

The Countdown 250 Ball will also feature America's Freedom Bell, the All-American Hero and Icon Awards, immersive exhibits, interactive experiences, and the historic "1,000 Bells of Freedom" midnight ceremony marking America's 250th anniversary.

The event benefits Operation Renewed Hope Foundation and its mission to provide housing and support services for veterans and their families.

Tickets, VIP experiences, reserved tables, and sponsorship opportunities are available at countdown250.allamericanball.com.

Media Contact

Mike Harrigan

Founder & Executive Producer

Countdown 250 Ball

703-930-0400

[email protected]

For Lee Greenwood, contact:

Jeremy Westby, 2911 Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Countdown 250 Ball