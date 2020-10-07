Countdown Begins for KC 2020, the First-Ever Virtual Kids Convention Hosted by Stepping Stones Museum for Children

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To teach youth how to become active, engaged members of the community, the award-winning Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, Conn. is hosting the first-ever virtual KC 2020 Kids Convention on October 17 and 18 for children and families across Connecticut and beyond.

In partnership with the Connecticut State Department of Education, Literacy How and Norwalk Public Schools, the conference provides the museum with a global opportunity to give children the information and inspiration they need to make a positive difference in the world around them.

"Stepping Stones has spent the last 20 years providing exceptional, playful learning opportunities for children that foster an understanding and appreciation of the world," said President and CEO Rhonda Kiest. "Children have an innate desire to make the world a better place. Now, more than ever, we need to empower them with the tools to make that happen. We feel honored to bring this mission to life with our amazing community partners and an impressive lineup of inspirational presenters, youth activists and interactive learning experiences."

Presented through the museum's Healthy Children, Healthy Communities® initiative, KC 2020 will give children and youth an unprecedented community platform to express their thoughts and feelings about their place in the world and their vision for its future.

Activities will include expert guest presenters, inspirational kid heroes, interactive family fun forums, culturally rich art and cooking workshops plus other diverse, child-centric learning experiences promoting children's health, wellbeing and opportunities to make their communities better.

"Connecticut students have the power to make a real and lasting positive impact on their communities. When we empower them with the platform and knowledge to do so, they are stepping up and exceeding our expectations," said Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona. "We need to continue to provide fun, engaging programming that also prepares our students to become fully informed, responsible and active citizens in their communities, state and beyond, and are proud to be a partner of the KC 2020 virtual kids convention."

STEAM-infused learning experiences include a special presentation from Renata Bowers, author of the "Frieda. B" children's book series; activism and art experiences from Japan, Kenya and Brazil, courtesy of Creative Connections Inc.; a healthy food presentation by Cooking Matters®; special drop-in visits by federal and state legislators and a cooking segment hosted by Norwalk Community College Culinary Arts Professor, Jeff Trombetta, who will prepare diverse, family-favorite recipes with young cooking enthusiasts. Participants will also be treated to social-emotional learning exercises from the "Building Kindness and Empathy Guide," which was revised by SocialEyes Together® author Robin Fox for the Connecticut Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity & Opportunity to accompany a soon-to-debut anti-bullying film from Stand Up and Speak Out. A sneak peek of the film will premiere after the presentation.

In addition to a variety of entertainment, attendees will also enjoy connecting with an impressive lineup of youth activists who will share their work, including Project I Am founder Jakhil Naeem Jackson, CT Kid Governor Myra Stanfield and Caio from Caio Ninja News. To register or to see additional event details, please visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/kc2020.

Additional participating and supporting partners include: Save the Children; Creative Connections Inc.; the Connecticut Commission on Women, Children, Seniors, Equity and Opportunity; Cooking Matters; Civics First CT Inc.; CT Humanities; Everyday Democracy; Horizon Foundation; Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and Wholesome Wave.

As an extension of the museum's Healthy Children, Healthy Communities® Investigations curriculum, children will have opportunities to cast their votes for the issues they believe are having the greatest impact on youth around the world. Voting start the week of Oct. 5 and run until the end of the two-day event ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 18.

"This year, our Healthy Community Citizen Challenge empowered children to be a part of conversations about current issues impacting our local, state, national and global communities," said Kiest. "We're taking that momentum to the next level with KC 2020 ― enriching the lives of children and families and enhancing their understanding of the world."

For more information, or to set up interviews with Stepping Stones Museum for Children President and CEO Rhonda Kiest, please contact Robert Townes at [email protected].

ABOUT CONNECTICUT DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The Connecticut State Department of Education is the administrative arm of the Connecticut State Board of Education. Through leadership, curriculum, research, planning, evaluation, assessment, data analyses and other assistance, the Department helps to ensure equal opportunity and excellence in education for all Connecticut students. The Department is responsible for distributing funds to all Connecticut public school districts. The Department also operates the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. For more information, visit https://portal.ct.gov/SDE.

ABOUT NORWALK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Norwalk Public Schools is the number one city school district in the State for three years in a row, as measured by the Connecticut State Accountability Report!

At Norwalk Public Schools, our mission is to create a student-focused culture that motivates, challenges and supports each individual student to his or her highest levels of achievement. Over 1,900 dedicated professionals work closely with more than 11,700 students in 21 schools. The Norwalk Public Schools district is made up of 12 elementary schools, four middle schools, four high schools, and one alternative high school program. Norwalk is also home to the Center for Global Studies, an inter-district high school magnet program, P-TECH Norwalk, a collaboration between NPS, Norwalk Community College and IBM, and the Norwalk Early Childhood Center, an inclusive Pre-K program that opened in September 2016. For more information, visit https://www.norwalkps.org/.

ABOUT LITERACY HOW

In July 2009, Margie Gillis, Ed.D. founded Literacy How to bring a decade of knowledge-to-practice research to the classroom. Literacy How's vision is to close the achievement gap and raise reading achievement for all students. Reading instruction is transformed by empowering teachers to ensure that every child learns to read by third grade, building their foundation for a successful future. Through training, coaching, and mentoring, every teacher working with Literacy How is given the knowledge and skills needed to teach children to read, write, and spell. For more information, visit www.literacyhow.org.

ABOUT STEPPING STONES MUSEUM FOR CHILDREN

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit 501(c)(3) children's museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families. For more information about Stepping Stones, to book a field trip or schedule a class, workshop, facility rental or birthday party, call 203 899 8820 or visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org. Get social with Stepping Stones on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Robert Townes

Director of Community Advocacy

Stepping Stones Museum for Children

203 899 0606 ext. 262

[email protected]

SOURCE Stepping Stones Museum for Chilldren

Related Links

http://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/

