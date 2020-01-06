Countdown Begins: National School Choice Week 2020 to Feature 51,300 Events and Activities Across America

To help parents exercise their choices, and to raise awareness of the importance of opportunity in K-12 education, National School Choice Week 2020 will feature a record-breaking 51,300 independently-planned events and activities across the country.

These community-based events include school fairs, parent activities at schools, open houses, homeschool information sessions, and more. Events are independently planned by schools, homeschool groups, community organizations, and individuals.

School choice -- the process of parents actively choosing traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online schools, or homeschooling for their children -- is more common than ever before. According to recent data, one third of American families actively choose the schools their children attend.

"Every child is unique, and parents want their children to learn and succeed in schools that inspire and motivate them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During National School Choice Week, we invite all Americans to learn more about school choice and to join us in shining a positive spotlight on effective education options for children."

This January will mark the tenth anniversary of National School Choice Week, which began in 2011 with 150 events held around the country. The week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and does not seek to promote the passage or defeat of legislation.

More information and resources for journalists covering the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com. More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceguide.com.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

