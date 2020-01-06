Countdown Begins: National School Choice Week 2020 to Feature 51,300 Events and Activities Across America

National School Choice Week will be held Jan. 26- Feb. 1, 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves a quality education, and during National School Choice Week (January 26-February 1, 2020), moms and dads across America will have the opportunity to evaluate schools and learning environments that best meet their children's needs.

School choice is the process of allowing every family to choose the K-12 educational options that best fit their children.
National School Choice Week 2020 - National B-roll Package
Teachers join in the School Choice Week celebration! The Week is an opportunity to recognize teachers' role in children's education.
Thousands of schools from traditional public schools to public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling groups join the NSCW celebration.
During National School Choice Week, millions of Americans show support for school choice.
National School Choice Week marks the ideal time for parents to begin school choice research.
To help parents exercise their choices, and to raise awareness of the importance of opportunity in K-12 education, National School Choice Week 2020 will feature a record-breaking 51,300 independently-planned events and activities across the country.

These community-based events include school fairs, parent activities at schools, open houses, homeschool information sessions, and more. Events are independently planned by schools, homeschool groups, community organizations, and individuals.

School choice -- the process of parents actively choosing traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online schools, or homeschooling for their children -- is more common than ever before. According to recent data, one third of American families actively choose the schools their children attend.

"Every child is unique, and parents want their children to learn and succeed in schools that inspire and motivate them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "During National School Choice Week, we invite all Americans to learn more about school choice and to join us in shining a positive spotlight on effective education options for children."

This January will mark the tenth anniversary of National School Choice Week, which began in 2011 with 150 events held around the country. The week is nonpartisan and nonpolitical, and does not seek to promote the passage or defeat of legislation.

More information and resources for journalists covering the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com. More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceguide.com.

