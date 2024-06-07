Football fans and guests of Official Hospitality set to experience the upcoming tournament in style

MIAMI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May 20th 2024 marked one month to go until CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ kicks off at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now, with less than 30 days before the opening match of this highly anticipated tournament, South America's continental football governing body Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL) and Official Hospitality provider BEYOND Hospitality are putting the finishing touches to the event preparations – including venue fit-outs, menu taste tests, and match-day planning.

Countdown kicks off: Less than a month until CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️

More than 800,000 tickets[1] for matches across the schedule have already been sold, but fans can still secure ticket-inclusive hospitality for an extraordinary experience this summer.

Outstanding Official Hospitality

All Official Hospitality products[2] are inclusive of a match ticket, as well as access to the on-site hospitality venue, fantastic stadium seats, and an excellent food and beverage service designed to enhance the guest experience. Consumers can buy directly online, choosing between three product tiers – ranging from the casual Club Copa, to the refine Copa Lounge, to the luxurious Insignia Lounge – for individual matches or Series products (matches bundled according to tournament stage and venue).

Discover the beautiful game

Featuring some of the iconic names of the game[3] – including Lionel Messi, Christian Pulisic, Vinicius Junior, and Julian Quiñones – CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ will showcase the skills and passion associated with football the world over. This is an incredible opportunity to see why this is the world's most popular sport.

Customers can purchase ticket-inclusive packages online now via www.copaamericahospitality.com, find a Sales Agent, or request more information, and assistance via [email protected].

For event updates, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and more, fans should follow www.instagram.com/hospitality_beyond.

Note to editors: High-resolution images and additional event details are available upon request.

BEYOND Hospitality

We don't just deliver hospitality; we redefine it.

BEYOND Hospitality Group was founded in 2023 by visionaries and veterans of sports hospitality, bringing together decades of expertise and a proven track record – to reimagine remarkable events. BEYOND is more than an implementation partner; we cover the full spectrum of hospitality program creation and curation for event-owners, starting with strategy through to the development of products and pricing, inventory management, sales, marketing, and more. Collectively, our services culminate in extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences across the globe, for end-customers and event-owners.

For more, visit www.beyond-hospitality.com and www.copaamericahospitality.com.

Instagram: @hospitality_beyond

TikTok: @beyondhospitality

YouTube: @BeyondHospitalityGroup

LinkedIn: BEYOND Hospitality Group

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™️

CONMEBOL Copa América 2024™️ will be played in the United States and includes ten CONMEBOL teams and six Concacaf guest teams. In this edition, this traditional tournament will be organized by both confederations.

The six Concacaf teams qualify through the Concacaf Nations League 2023/24. The already qualified representative teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean are the United States, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Canada and Costa Rica.

This 48th edition of one of the most important competitions of the continent will be only the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams (previously the 2016 edition, which was also held in the United States). Teams that have won ten World Cup titles from FIFA™️ and the biggest stars of world football will take the field for 32 matches in this edition of the tournament in June and July 2024.

Tickets for CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024™️ are now available at www.copaamerica.com.

Facebook: /copaamerica

Instagram: @copaamerica

Twitter: @copaamerica

TikTok: @copaamerica

YouTube: /copaamerica

1. General admission.

2. All hospitality products and series are subject to availability and are sold according to the terms of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 Hospitality Sales Regulations and BEYOND Hospitality's service level criteria.

3. Participating teams include the 10 member nations of CONMEBOL – Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela – and six from Concacaf (covering North America, Central America and the Caribbean). This includes the hosts (USA), Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico, Canada, and Panama.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433129/BEYOND_Hospitality_Jaime_Byrom.jpg

SOURCE BEYOND Hospitality