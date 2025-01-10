Countdown On To The Semi-Finals Of The 49th Annual Colgate Women's Games

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the second preliminary of the 49th annual Colgate Women's Games completed, competitors - from youngsters in elementary school to women competing in the 30-Plus division - are now focused on the semi-finals of the competition, set for Sunday, January 19th, and then the anticipated, season-ending finals scheduled for Saturday, February 1st at the Nike Track and Field Center at the Armory, 216 Fort Washington Avenue, in Manhattan.

Tickets for the Colgate Women's Games Season 49 Finals are free. To reserve tickets to the Finals, visit bit.ly/2025CWGFINALS . For those unable to attend in person, the Semi-Finals and Finals will also be broadcast free of charge on armorytrack.org .

On January 5th, during the second preliminary meet of the series, competing runners, jumpers, and throwers came to the Armory to vie for the points necessary to advance to the semi-finals. After meeting the required point minimum to advance, athletes must select a single event to compete in at the Finals.

Among those competing at the Nike Track and Field Center and advancing was Colgate Women's Games veteran Chante Moore of Philadelphia, a College/Open Division competitor in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Others included 11-year-old Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania runner Sophia Grimmelbein, who is coached by her mother and supported by her father Gregg Grimmelbein. She finished fourth in the Elementary B 400-meters and third in the 800-meter run. "It was hard this week for the 800, because I fell down, but surprisingly, still got third place," said Sophia, who is now on to the semis, along with her sister, 16-year-old Felicia Grimmelbein, who captured third place in the High School 55-meter dash and fourth place in the division's 200-meter dash.

Thirteen-year-old Charlet Livingston woke at 3:30 a.m. to leave Boston for New York. The eighth-grade student at Calvary Chapel Academy eclipsed the Colgate Women's Games record in the Middle School Shot Put and she leads in the Middle School High Jump. It's left to be seen if she can now win at the semis and advance to the finals.

Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn's Promise Terry, who placed second in the high jump, has forged a friendship with Livingston through the competition. They will all now compete on January 19th.

For more information about the Colgate Women's Games, visit colgatewomensgames.com/en-us

SOURCE Colgate Women’s Games