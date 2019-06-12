"Countdown to a new era in precision" - FISBA unveils the latest development in the field of laser modules at this year's LASER World of PHOTONICS

Over the last year, FISBA has further developed the well-known FISBA RGBeam™ laser module.

Until now, FISBA offered the high-precision, miniaturized multiple-wavelength laser module, adaptable to the customer's requirements with free-space propagation or fiber-coupling, as a bare unit, i.e. without integrated electronics.

In accord with the slogan "Countdown to a new era in precision," this year FISBA presents its latest development: the FISBA READYBeam™, a "ready to go" laser module, equipped with simple interfaces to allow rapid integration and use.

This laser module will initially be available in two fixed-wavelength versions with inbuilt electronics and cooling. It is light, compact and has a single-mode pigtail fiber output to allow the module to be used in high-precision OEM instruments, including as a fluorescent light source in analysis devices for biomedicine or as a variable-color light source in industrial metrology.

FISBA Fast Axis Collimator on bottom Tab with highly precise positioning

The two dominating options of pre-assembled Fast Axis Collimators (FACs) are FACs with side tabs and FACs on bottom tabs. Bottom tabs provide advantages such as better thermal conductivity between the FAC and the mechanical holder as well as a more mechanically robust design. FISBA is able to provide these parts based on our outstanding FACs with the following advantages:

Precise positioning on the tab, wherever you like the lens to be, positioning tolerance: +/- 2µm.

Recess based on measured Back Focal Length (BFL) of FAC, achievable tolerance +/-5µm

Especially short EFL FACs can easily be bent when gluing to bottom tabs. Due to the automated assembling process the smile of FISBA FACs on tab is not only low, but also shows good part to part stability.

Customized tab dimensions

EFL range from 200µm to 1700 µm

From prototypes to high quantity series

Packaging supports automated assembling of this subassembling

Choose your tab design, our FAC, and the position of the FAC on it and send us a request!

Visitors can discuss their interests with our experts and find out about FISBA's solutions for many of today's challenges in the field of micro photonics at Booth 506, Hall B1.

About FISBA

Since 1957, FISBA has been supplying photonics customers the widest array of design and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. Our highly specialized teams meet the complex and regulated demands of the Life Science, Defense and Aerospace, Industrial Production and Materials Processing markets, enabling the world's leading brands to fulfill their market potential. FISBA's customer focused services range from ideation to device development support, engineering, supply chain optimization, to device assembly operations, all at our purpose-built facilities that support stringent market requirements while protecting our customers' intellectual property. FISBA operates from locations in Switzerland, Germany and the USA.

Media Contact

Birgit Rauch

Head of Corporate Marketing Communication

media@fisba.com

www.fisba.com

SOURCE FISBA

Related Links

http://www.fisba.com

