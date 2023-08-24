Countdown to ITE HCMC 2023 "CONNECTIVITY, GROWTH, AND SUSTAINABILITY"

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2023 (ITE HCMC 2023) is scheduled from September 7 to 9, 2023, at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), District 7. Themed "Connectivity, Growth, and Sustainability," ITE HCMC 2023 aims to propel Vietnam's tourism industry, ensuring sustainable development while showcasing its allure globally.

International visitors to Vietnam increased sharply.

July 2023 witnessed a sharp rise in international visitors to Vietnam, with over 1.04 million arrivals, a 6.5% surge from June. This achievement marked the first time in 2023 that the country surpassed one million visitors in a month. In the initial seven months of the year, the country welcomed almost 6.6 million international arrivals, reaching 83% of the annual target.

Various policies, including Government Resolution 82, have fostered recovery and sustainable growth. Additionally, the National Assembly approved the Government's proposals to increase the validity of e-visas for foreigners to 90 days, creating favorable conditions to attract international tourists to Vietnam and enhancing Vietnam's tourism competitiveness in the region.

Efforts from tourism promotion agencies and agile enterprises have been pivotal in attracting visitors. Collaborative initiatives like promotional programs in key markets and developing unique tourism products have contributed to these accomplishments.

The 17th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC 2023) will spotlight "Connectivity, Growth, and Sustainability." The event anticipates more than 20,000 attendees, including international buyers and exhibitors, exploring innovation and cooperation opportunities. Aligned with Government Resolutions 82 and 127 for international e-visas, the fair serves as a vital platform to showcase Vietnam's image and Ho Chi Minh City to both domestic and global tourists. The event aims to enhance supply and demand by fostering connections among travel and tourism businesses. With over 400 exhibitors and brands participating, including international tourism promotion agencies, the event has doubled in scale since 2022. Seventy percent of participants are domestic entities, and 30% are expected to be international counterparts.

As of now, the fair has registered over 400 booths, including more than 370 from domestic units and 30 from international ones. The participation encompasses tourism promotion agencies from Cambodia, Chile, Taiwan (China), Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, as well as St. Petersburg City (Russian Federation), Seoul (South Korea), and more than 46 provinces of Vietnam: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, Da Nang, Hai Phong; An Giang, Bac Lieu, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ben Tre, Binh Dinh, Binh Duong, Ca Mau, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Dong Nai, Dong Thap, Gia Lai, Ha Giang, Ha Tinh, Kien Giang, Kontum, Khanh Hoa, Lai Chau, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Lam Dong, Long An, Nghe An, Ninh Binh, Ninh Thuan, Phu Tho, Phu Yen, Quang Binh, Quang Nam, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Soc Trang, Tay Ninh, Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien Hue, Tien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Yen Bai, certainly bring a successful fair in terms of expertise and scale.

ITE HCMC is the only international travel expo in Vietnam with the International Buyers Program. The program provides opportunities for international tourism businesses wishing to expand the market, bring tourists to Vietnam and Mekong sub-region. ITE HCMC 2023 attracted over 150 international buyers from more than 31 countries and territories, namely USA, Australia, New Zealand, China, Korea, Taiwan (China), Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Belgium, Austria, Croatia, Romania, Armenia, Russia, India, Turkey, South Africa and GCC Countries (Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia). Thereby, the ITE HCMC 2023 promises to open more than 6,000 B2B trade appointments between buyers and exhibitors. The event also has garnered coverage from over 50 domestic media partners and 20 international press units and influencers from various countries.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, emphasized that while modifications in Vietnam's visa policies have facilitated international tourists, synchronous solutions are vital to boost the appeal of tourism in Vietnam. The 17th International Travel Expo in Ho Chi Minh City will promote commercial activities, create and renew tourism products, and enhance destination management to elevate Vietnam's tourism sector and competitiveness.

ITE HCMC 2023 is organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, and the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center in collaboration with CIS Vietnam JSC and Le Bros Company.

ITE HCMC 2023 is honored to receive the companionship of sponsors, including:

Official Airline and Diamond Sponsor: Vietnam Airlines

Diamond Sponsor: Saigontourist Group

Official Partners: GEM Center, Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Airports Corporation of Vietnam Joint Stock Company (ACV), Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel, European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam

Partner Airlines: Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, China Southern Airlines, Emirates

Partner Hotels: Holiday Inn & Suites Saigon Airport, Renaissance Riverside Hotel Saigon, Le Meridien Saigon.

Media Partners: Goldsun Media Group, Wanderlust Magazine

Transportation Partner: Grab Vietnam

Gift Partners: BluSaigon, The CoCoon Vietnam

Information and Events:

Exhibition Day: 09h00–18h00, September 8–9, 2023

Venue: Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Highlight Events:

ITE HCMC 2023 Cutting Ribbon Ceremony

Buyer-Seller B2B Meetings

The High-Level Tourism Forum, themed "Digital Transformation Promotes Tourism Development," was chaired by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City .

. ASEAN Public Relations and Communications Forum: "Destination Marketing and Sustainable Communication"

Tourism seminar series

ITE HCMC Award 2023

World Travel Awards: Asia Pacific

ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2023

Vietnam Night

Welcome Ceremony for International Buyers and Press

ITE HCMC 2023 Thank-You Party

For more information about ITE HCMC 2023, please visit the website at www.itehcmc.travel.

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center