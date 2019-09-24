Countdown to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2019 Begins

Held every October, NCSAM 2019's overarching theme is OWN IT. SECURE IT. PROTECT IT. This new call to action emphasizes the role each individual plays in maintaining online safety and stresses the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity practices at home, on the go and in the workplace.

"As we approach the 16th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we remind connected technology users that safeguarding the internet is a responsibility we all share," said Kelvin Coleman, NCSA's executive director. "As cyberattacks are evolving and becoming more common, NCSAM is a great opportunity for businesses to enhance and share their commitment to cybersecurity with their employees and customers. In addition, NCSAM provides the perfect platform for all internet users to learn more about the steps they can take to protect their private information. This year's OWN IT. SECURE IT. PROTECT IT. theme will focus on key areas, including individual privacy, consumer devices and e-commerce security."

Get Involved!

Each year, NCSAM Champions – organizations and individuals who have committed their support of the month – help to amplify the core NCSAM message of keeping the internet safe and secure for everyone. The Champions program is a free and easy way to get involved. All Champions receive a toolkit of user-friendly materials they can use to spread the word about online safety and security in advance of and throughout the month. More than 1000 organizations and 500 individuals have already pledged their support. Learn more and sign up at staysafeonline.org/ncsam/champions/.

Join in the countdown to NCSAM on social media. Every day leading up to October 1, NCSA will share a cybersecurity fact, tip or myth on Twitter and Facebook. Your organization can participate by downloading the pre-written posts and graphics and following the posting calendar provided.

Throughout NCSAM, NCSA together with key partners and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) ̶ which co-leads the campaign ̶ will distribute materials and engage on social media with the goal to drive behavior change with consumers, businesses and the general workforce on cybersecurity best practices. Connect with us on social media and learn the latest NCSAM news by following and using the hashtags #BeCyberSmart and #CyberAware. Additional information about NCSAM, along with resources like tip sheets, presentation templates and sample social media posts and content, can be found at staysafeonline.org/ncsam.

Additional tips, resources and messaging are available from CISA at niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019

Attend a NCSAM 2019 Event

Events for the public, industry, employees and small businesses are held in communities across the country. Here is a sample of upcoming NCSAM events:

Challenges and Opportunities of Securing IoT Connections

Rayburn House Office Building, Washington D.C., Friday, Sept. 27, 12-1:30 p.m.

Kick off National Cybersecurity Awareness Month on The Hill! From consumer devices and payment systems to critical infrastructure, vulnerabilities in the Internet of Things put both the public and private sector at increased risk of cyberattacks. Experts will discuss the challenges and opportunities connected devices pose to our economy, how you can help educate your constituents, and best practices for staying protected while connected.

Webinar: National Cybersecurity Awareness Month – Own IT.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT/10:00 a.m. PDT

Start October strong with Symantec and NCSAM partners including the National Cyber Security Alliance, National PTA and Connect Safely to learn how to protect the devices you use day to day. Understanding how to protect your most significant personal information is crucial in this world of constant connection. The webinar will focus on elements of home and family and the topics will include: safe social media, updating your privacy settings and best practices for device applications.

Webinar: Cybersecuring the Supply Chain – Make Cybersecurity a Competitive Advantage

Wednesday Oct. 9, 2:00 p.m. EDT/11:00 a.m. PDT

Some of the largest, most public breaches were caused by a supply chain vulnerability – often a small or medium-sized business – that was used as an entry point into a much larger organization. Learn about the steps can you take to make sure you don't pose a cyber threat to those you provide goods or services to and how to evaluate your own vendors and contractors. Join the National Cyber Security Alliance and special guests for our free NCSAM webinar – we'll provide resources and guidance on how you can take your supply chain risk strategy to the next level.

2019 Middle Tennessee Cyber Conference

Tuesday, Oct. 15 – Wednesday Oct. 16

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and TCAT Shelbyville are proud to once again bring together individuals from education, government and industry to share the latest information, strategies, best practices and innovative solutions to address today's challenges in cybersecurity. NCSA's Daniel Eliot will address audiences on Building Cybersecurity Into Our Cross-Functional Operational Culture.

CyberSecure My Business™ Workshop – Austin, TX

Tuesday Oct. 22, 9:00 a.m. – 12. p.m.

Small and medium-sized organizations have valuable data which makes them prime targets for cybercriminals. These organizations (small businesses, nonprofits, local governments, schools, etc.), however, are often under-resourced when it comes to protecting their sensitive assets. NCSA will lead a free, hands-on, half-day workshop in Austin, TX to help organizations:

Identify which business assets others want Protect those assets Detect when something has gone wrong Respond quickly and appropriately with an action plan Recover after a breach

Colorado Springs Cybersecurity Summit

Friday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Cybersecurity Summit for Small Businesses includes a full day of workshops and take-aways to immediately implement in your business in addition to two keynote speakers, access to cybersecurity consultants for free, one-on-one consulting and cybersecurity for small business exhibitors. NCSA's Daniel Eliot will deliver keynote remarks during lunch.

About National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

NCSAM is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing NCSAM in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/ncsam or niccs.us-cert.gov/national-cybersecurity-awareness-month-2019.

About the National Cyber Security Alliance

NCSA is the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA's primary partners are the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and NCSA's Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; American Express; Bank of America; LLC; Cisco; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Google; Infosec; Intel Corporation; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA's core efforts include National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/about/.

About the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

CISA was created in November 2018 as the first civilian cybersecurity agency in the U.S. federal government. The agency leads the national effort to defend critical infrastructure against the threats of today, while working with partners across all levels of government and in the private sector to secure against the evolving risks of tomorrow.

