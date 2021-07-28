Countdown To XFC 45 Continues With Red-Hot Press Conference

DESTIN, Fla., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xtreme Fighting Championships 45 Press Conference took place Tuesday afternoon as the countdown to fight night on Aug. 6 continues at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC President Myron Molotky spoke at the event, as did XFC 45 star attractions Bobby Nash, Brett Martin and Tyler House, and YoungGuns Matchmaker Matt Frendo.

Check it out here: fb.watch/70j3RxGXPT/

XFC 45 airs LIVE on FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, XFCTV.com and around the world with the XFC's many worldwide broadcast partners.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:

Ed Kapp

[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships