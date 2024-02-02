Counter Culture Awards Promises Bigger Celebrations and Unmatched Excellence for 2024

The 2024 Counter Culture Awards are still accepting nominations with the awards ceremony taking place on February 14 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a spectacular return, the Counter Culture Award Series, now proudly sponsored by CHAMPS Trade Shows, Beautiful Burns Rolling Papers, Loose Leaf, Drip Drop Distro, Cake, Waka and other industry leaders, announces the eagerly awaited second annual Counter Culture Awards. This exclusive event, set to take place at the Iluminarium in Las Vegas, NV, on February 14, is gearing up for even grander celebrations as it marks the second year of honoring luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products in the Counter Culture space. Nominations are still being accepted, and entries are encouraged until February 6.

Jared Yeager, Director of Revenue at GRAV ellaborates, "Last year's inaugural Counter Culture awards highlighted a unique opportunity in our industry. It showed that we need a place where we can come together and celebrate the unique achievements and contributions to the growth of our space. The CCA has done a stellar job at creating this space and encouraging camaraderie across brands."

Building on the success of the inaugural event, the 2024 Counter Culture Awards continues to shine a spotlight on excellence with the prestigious CCA Championship Ring. This emblem of distinction will once again be awarded to those who have made significant contributions, reshaping and influencing the Counter Culture industry. This year's expanded categories are:

  • Best Influencer Award: Honoring the most impactful influencer in the Counter Culture industry.
  • Best East Coast Store: Celebrating the top-performing store on the East Coast.
  • Best West Coast Store: Recognizing the leading store on the West Coast.
  • Best Midwest Store: Acknowledging excellence in the Midwest.
  • Hall of Fame Induction: A prestigious acknowledgment of lifetime achievements in the industry.

The awards also extend to groundbreaking products, with categories including:

  • Best New Product Award: Recognizing the most outstanding new product introduced in the Counter Culture industry.
  • Most Innovative Product Award: Celebrating a product that stands out for its creativity and innovation within the industry.

Troy Palmer, CEO of Drip Drop Distro, which is one of the companies sponsoring this year's awards, elaborated, "The Counter Culture Awards were created to honor the commendable contributions of the peers, colleagues and customers in the counter culture community. We are proud to be a sponsor, which helps support and recognize everyone who has made a significant impact in the industry. It is promising to be a great celebration that is not to be missed!"

The evening will once again culminate in an electrifying live concert, with musical performances by Nathaniel, Warren G, Too $hort and B-Real of Cypress Hill.

To find out more about attendance and sponsorship, and to nominate a product or individual who embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com

About the Counter Culture Awards
Founded in 2023, the Counter Culture Awards is a prestigious and international flagship awards competition that honors luminaries, innovators and groundbreaking products within the Counter Culture space. At the heart of this celebration is the iconic CCA Championship Ring, a symbol of distinction awarded annually to those who have significantly impacted and shaped the counter culture industry. For more information and to participate in the annual celebration, visit https://www.countercultureawards.com.

Media Contact:
Matt Kovacs
[email protected] 

SOURCE Counter Culture Awards

