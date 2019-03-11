Counter Culture Coffee Adopts Medallia's Experience Management Solution to Improve Customer Loyalty

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medallia, Inc . (www.medallia.com), the global Experience Management leader, announced today that Counter Culture Coffee adopted the Medallia Experience Cloud™ to better understand customer needs and connect with its customers beyond the online buying experience. The engagement has enabled Counter Culture to successfully identify and address customer pain points, attract new customers through its content, and increase personalized customer interaction.

Since 1995, Counter Culture has been a pioneer of coffee quality and sustainability. The company cultivates relationships with growers and organizations around the world in order to build trust, improve quality, and foster transparency. The need for sustainable coffee sources is increasingly imperative, as the region suitable for coffee production is expected to be slashed in half by 2050 without immediate action. That said, Counter Culture's sustainability efforts are not unaccompanied, with an annual average of $350 million invested in sustainability activities in the coffee sector. Because Counter Culture does not operate coffee shops themselves, their primary method of direct-to-consumer sales is through e-commerce. Customer interaction and satisfaction online are instrumental in gaining and maintaining customer loyalty.

"We want our customers to have the best experience possible when they visit our site but felt we didn't have the visibility necessary to address some of the feedback we were receiving," said Brett Smith, CEO of Counter Culture Coffee. "We needed a more holistic and actionable approach to address customer needs and Medallia is the best way for us to truly know and understand what our customers are thinking."

Beyond the buyer experience, Counter Culture wanted to create and nurture relationships with its customers. By monitoring blog post engagement and deploying real-time, personalized outreach, the company has successfully connected with their customers and increased brand loyalty as a result.

"We love having the opportunity to connect brands with their valued customers and Counter Culture is no exception," said Leslie Stretch, President and CEO of Medallia. "The company's use of real-time customer engagement is exactly what we encourage brands to implement, and the results we've seen when brands operate in live time with their customers shows how important each moment really is."

About Counter Culture Coffee

Founded in 1995, Counter Culture Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to finding and bringing to market the most exciting and delicious coffees in the world. The company's vision is to pursue coffee perfection by creating partnerships dedicated to environmental, social, and fiscal sustainability. Counter Culture has 12 Training Centers across the country including locations in New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Boston, MA; Washington, DC; Philadelphia, PA; Asheville, NC; Atlanta, GA; Charleston, SC; Emeryville, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Seattle, WA; and its headquarters in Durham, NC. Served in some of the country's top restaurants, Counter Culture Coffee is available in coffee shops, specialty grocers, and online at counterculturecoffee.com .

About Medallia

Medallia, the leader in Experience Management cloud technology, ranked #15 in the most recent Forbes Cloud 100 list. Medallia's vision is simple: to create a world where companies are loved by customers and employees alike. Hundreds of the world's largest companies and organizations trust Medallia's cloud platform to help them capture customer and employee feedback everywhere they are, understand it in real-time, and deliver insights and action everywhere—from the C-suite to the frontline—to improve business performance. Medallia has offices worldwide, including Silicon Valley, New York, Washington DC, Austin, London, Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. Learn more at www.medallia.com .

Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia and/or its affiliates.

PR Contact:

Sophie Chesters

schesters@medallia.com

Angela Baldwin

baldwin@merrittgrp.com

IR Contact:

Carolyn Bass

cbass@marketstreetpartners.com

SOURCE Medallia

Related Links

https://www.medallia.com/

