Counter Forced Labor Technologies Wins Prestigious Prevention & Awareness Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and A21

Counter Forced Labor Technologies Wins Prestigious Prevention & Awareness Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce and A21

The Prevention & Awareness Award acknowledges organizations making measurable, innovative, and high-impact contributions in the fight against human trafficking and forced labor. CFLT was selected based on the strength of its global reach, the sophistication of its AI-driven risk analytics, its partnerships with governments and international agencies, and its rigorous evaluation methods that turn opaque supply chain data into actionable, life-protecting intelligence.

"This award is a powerful affirmation of our mission and the belief that businesses can be catalysts for global human rights," said Linda Rizk, Founder and CEO of Counter Forced Labor Technologies. "Prevention begins with visibility. When companies can clearly see the risks within their supply chains, they can take decisive action to protect workers, transform operations, and advance a more ethical global economy. We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from A21 and the U.S. Chamber, and we remain committed to driving industry-wide change."

CFLT's proprietary Global Rizk Assessment Technology™ (GRAT) is redefining how corporations operationalize due diligence and human rights compliance. By leveraging advanced AI modeling, predictive analytics, geospatial intelligence, and multi-tier supplier mapping, GRAT provides unparalleled insight into labor practices at every stage of production. The platform not only identifies risk hotspots but also generates targeted corrective-action frameworks, benchmarking tools, scorecards, and follow-up audit pathways—giving companies a measurable and repeatable method to drive continuous improvement across complex supply chains.

The company's award-winning submission highlighted its global prevention strategy, measurable outcomes, and a compelling case study demonstrating significant improvement in compliance for a mid-sized manufacturer following the implementation of GRAT and CFLT-guided corrective actions.

As the nation recognizes National Human Trafficking Awareness Month this January, CFLT is also proud to debut its newest Exclusive Winter Journal, which underscores the critical importance of informed leadership and transparent supply chains in combating exploitation. This edition features data-driven insights including How Young Consumers Are Reshaping Supply Chains, which explores the mounting influence of Generation Z buyers in demanding accountability and ethical sourcing. The journal also presents an in-depth examination of Cotton and Child Slave Labor, providing a clear-eyed analysis of how one of the world's most widely used commodities continues to mask extensive forced and child labor risks. By releasing the Winter Journal during a month dedicated to national awareness and prevention, CFLT reinforces its mission to equip businesses, policymakers, and consumers with the intelligence needed to identify vulnerabilities and drive meaningful systemic change.

"This recognition reflects the hard work of our global team, our partners, and the companies that choose to lead with integrity," said Rizk. "Forced labor is a global challenge, but prevention is within reach when technology, collaboration, and accountability come together."

CFLT will continue to expand the capabilities of its GRAT platform, strengthen global partnerships, and support corporations in advancing transparency and responsibility throughout their supply chains.

For organizations seeking to strengthen their compliance posture or improve visibility into high-risk sourcing regions, CFLT invites business leaders to engage with our GRAT platform, explore our Winter Journal, and join us in advancing ethical, accountable global commerce.

For more information about Counter Forced Labor Technologies and its award-winning solutions, visit www.counterforcedlabor.com .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Counter Forced Labor Technologies

Counter Forced Labor Technologies (CFLT) is a woman- and disabled veteran-owned technology firm focused on eradicating forced labor, slave labor, and human trafficking from global supply chains. Through its proprietary Global Rizk Assessment Technology™, advanced analytics, global risk assessments, and advisory services, CFLT provides comprehensive due diligence and compliance solutions that equip businesses to lead with transparency, integrity, and measurable impact.

