Counter-IED Market Size to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

The report is designed in such a way that it addresses most of the industry stakeholders' concerns regarding market competition, future market directions, low-hanging fruits, key emerging trends, the Pandemic's (COVID-19) possible impact, key strategies of market participants, and high-growth regions. The team has conducted more than 15 detailed primary interviews across the supply chain including component manufacturers, C-IED and defense companies, as well as industry experts, to portray a 360-degree view of the market. Also, 1,000+ reliable secondary sources were exhaustively leveraged to comprehend the market insights to the next level. This 230-page lucid study comprises over 225 tables and figures providing different market angles and insights.

Counter-IED Market: Highlights

Improvised explosive device or IED is a type of unconventional explosive weapon that can be activated in several ways and can take any form. Rising occurrences of asymmetric warfare and snowballing incidences of terror attacks across the globe are the key reasons why there is a dire need for efficient ways to counter this looming threat. This is where counter-IEDs or C-IEDs come into play and are becoming an increasingly crucial aspect of warfare and military operations.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth several unprecedented challenges for the defense industry including increased COVID-19-related costs, disruption in the supply chain, travel restrictions, production halts, labor crisis, and impact of remote and adjusted work schedules. Due to the pandemic, in the USA, about 279 defense contracting locations were compelled to shut down for an average of 20 days since April. Several countries' budget allocation and funding have directly or indirectly been impacted by the pandemic, which may cause a trickle-down effect on the C-IED market.

However, proactive formation of strategies by the defense companies is helping them mitigate the loss in their margin levels and revenues, triggered by the pandemic. Further, the rise in military expenditure of key economies coupled with the favorable timing of contracts proves to be game-changing for defense companies in this breath-taking market conditions.

The global C-IED market is likely to reach a value of US$ 1,406.7 million in 2025, experiencing a reasonable CAGR of 1.7% during 2020-2025. The C-IED market is extremely ambivalent, dependent on several unpredictable factors such as budgets, conflicts, country-specific war tactics, and overall need of the hour. Prevalent tensions among powerful countries may create a sudden spike in demand, turning the entire table. Also, the whirlwind of evolvement in IEDs presents huge opportunities for the market stakeholders to develop advanced and more efficient counter-IED equipment to satiate the market needs.

Based on the end-user type, the military segment continues to be the key demand generator of C-IEDs owing to high military spending coupled with the pressing need to counter cross-border terrorism. Homeland security, another market for C-IEDs, is anticipated to witness higher growth over the next five years, supported by an increased budget of homeland security by the governments of several countries including China.

Based on the deployment type, the market is segmented as vehicle-mounted C-IEDs, ship-mounted C-IEDs, airborne-mounted C-IEDs, handheld C-IEDs, and other C-IEDs. The vehicle-mounted C-IEDs segment is further broken down into armored vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, and others. Similarly ship-mounted c-IEDs into naval and unmanned maritime vehicles, airborne-mounted C-IEDs into aircraft, aerostat, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The vehicle-mounted segment is expected to maintain its irrefutable lead in the market until 2025. The vehicle-mounted C-IEDs can be used for detection, destruction, and/or jamming. They may have several sub-systems enabling the use of one vehicle for multiple capabilities (detection and countermeasure). All major players have the capability of supplying vehicle-mounted C-IEDs.

Based on the capability type, the market is segmented as detection and countermeasure. The detection system is further segmented into above-surface detection system, underground mine and IED detection system, stand-off IED detector, and remote IED detection equipment. Similarly, the countermeasure system is also bifurcated into jammers and neutralizers. Detection is likely to remain the dominant capability type in the market during the forecast period. It is the key revenue generator for the market with devices such as metal detectors, x-ray scanners, robotic systems, and counter-UAS. Countermeasure is expected to be the faster-growing capability type with jammers gaining more traction in the market.

In terms of regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for C-IEDs during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with massive defense spending and increased focus towards the adoption of emerging C-IED technologies. The US Army, the US Navy, and the US Marine Corps are the major demand generators of C-IED equipment and have formed several long-term contracts with the major market players. For instance, in 2018, Chemring Group PLC was awarded a contract worth US$ 92.6 Million to supply Husky Mounted Detection System to the US Army.

Asia-Pacific, the second-largest market after North America, is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the coming five years. China is estimated to maintain its dominance in the Asia-Pacific's market in the foreseen future, driven by its large defense and homeland security budgets. On the other hand, India is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for the same period, propelled by rising bomb attacks and an increased focus on defense spending.

The supply chain of this market comprises component manufacturers, C-IED system manufacturers, defense companies, defense departments, navies, armies, commercial companies, etc. Key players in the C-IED Market are Chemring Group PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems, Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, BAE Systems, Thales Group, QinetiQ, General Dynamics Corporation, and Denel SOC Ltd.

All the major players have different growth strategies based on their synergies, product portfolio, market reach, geographical presence, and market positioning. However, formation of long-term contracts, new product developments, and strategic alliances are some of the key strategies adopted by major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global counter-IED market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

C-IED Market, by End-User Type

Military (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Homeland Security (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C-IED Market, by Deployment Type

Vehicle-Mounted C-IEDs

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Type: Armored Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, and Others)

Ship-Mounted C-IEDs

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Type: Naval and Unmanned Maritime Vehicles)

Airborne-Mounted C-IEDs

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Type: Aircraft, Aerostat, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles)

Handheld C-IEDs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other C-IEDs (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

C-IED Market, by Capability Type

Detection

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Type: Above-Surface Detection System, Underground Mine and IED Detection System, Stand-Off IED Detector, and Remote IED Detection Equipment)

Countermeasure

(Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)



(Type: Jammers and Neutralizers)

C-IED Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Israel , Saudi Arabia , and Others)

