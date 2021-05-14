Counter Threat Solutions Cited as a Best Place to Work in the US According to Inc. Magazine

RESTON, Va., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has earned a spot on Inc. magazine's annual list of the best places to work in the U.S. Based upon the results of anonymous employee responses to an independent research firm survey, the Inc. list selects companies with high marks for outstanding company culture, leadership, operations, compensation, and benefits. The 2021 list compiled data from thousands of firms in consideration, and Inc. singled out only 429 companies this year.

Reston, VA-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions is one of 429 firms cited as a Best Place to Work by Inc. magazine.

"Last year was exceptionally challenging for CTS due to the COVID-19 pandemic," shared CTS CEO Theresa Keith. "Our leadership team made sacrifices to ensure that our employees continued to receive full pay and benefits, even when COVID curtailed our ability to provide service to and receive income from our clients."

She added that a strong, shared company culture of cooperation, collaboration, and commitment – as well as her personal ethos of treating every employee like family – helped CTS not only weather the storm, but thrive in the face of adversity.

"My number one priority is and will always be the health, safety, and welfare of CTS teammates," Keith states. Her efforts to maintain business operations and bolster employee morale during such a turbulent time took considerable energy but as Keith reports, it paid dividends.

"We lost very few teammates to attrition during the 15-months of ongoing interruption to our client service, and were able to keep our employees fully engaged on company objectives, peppered with team projects, monthly all hands, and stress-relieving, family-friendly online games and competitions – all adapted to our new, virtual reality."

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Companies could no longer reply on stocked fridges and other onsite perks once work went remote, so, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

For six-year old CTS, the effects of the pandemic are waning, and the firm has increased its staffing by 12% already this year. "We may not be back to 'business as usual' just yet, but attracting new talent to our team is a strong indicator that things are getting back to normal for both our clients looking to fill positions and job seekers in search of a workplace where camaraderie, teamwork, and taking care of each other is the norm," Keith says.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company based in Reston, Virginia. CTS provides mission-focused subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's intelligence and defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

