Counter Threat Solutions Earns Fastest Growing Veteran-Owned Firm Honor

RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions (CTS) has earned a spot on the Vet100 list, a compilation of the 100 fastest growing veteran-owned businesses in the U.S. Created in partnership with Inc. magazine and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), the list culls and ranks those veteran-owned businesses that were named to the annual Inc. 5000, a list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies based on stated revenue figures.

"Over 87 percent of the new jobs in our country are created by private businesses," reports Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. Magazine. "Veteran entrepreneurs employ more than 5.5 million, and should be recognized for their continued service to the country."

Counter Threat Solutions was formed in 2015 by Theresa Keith, a former U.S. Army military intelligence professional and the company's CEO. Her passion for country – combined with her entrepreneurial spirit – led her to start CTS. The company serves the U.S. government and aids national security with a focus on the Intelligence and Defense communities.

During her military service, Keith worked as a Mandarin Chinese linguist with the National Security Agency (NSA), reporting directly to the White House during the turnover of Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to China. She then spent five years with the international software division of IBM before moving on to a government contracting company serving the intel community. There she managed 125 people in a variety of intelligence, counter-terrorism, and security projects.

"Military experience provides veteran entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge we know to be valuable in the business world," said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. "The business owners named to the Vet100 list served in defense of our collective freedom and security; they now continue to serve by bettering the economies in their communities and across the country."

CTS employees a large cadre of former military personnel hailing from nearly all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. "CTS has built a reputation for innovative leadership, collaboration, and accountability – all traits developed during military service, valued by our clients, and easily transferrable to our government, private, and commercial clientele," says Keith.

Companies named to the Vet100 list will be honored at an awards ceremony in Dallas, TX in October 2021. CTS will join peers from across the country in acknowledgement of the positive economic impact of veteran entrepreneurs.

About Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IMVF)

IVMF provides no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs to prepare service members, veterans, and their families for post-service employment.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company providing mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as civilian commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

CONTACT

Valerie Passwaiter

(703) 987-1584

[email protected]

ctstruenorth.com

SOURCE Counter Threat Solutions

Related Links

http://www.ctstruenorth.com

