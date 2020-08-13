Counter Threat Solutions Earns Spot on Inc. 5000

RESTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has earned recognition as one of Inc. magazine's fastest growing private companies for 2020. Firms such as Zappos, Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, and Zillow gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000, which began in 1982 and has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"We are thrilled to make it on to this prestigious list. Our growth has been quite deliberate and measured," says Counter Threat Solutions' CEO Theresa Keith. "We don't seek to simply fill billets or put bodies in seats in an effort to increase personnel headcount. We are following our five-year strategic plan and bringing in new talent that serves our market niche as well as fit within our corporate culture."

That plan is working for CTS: it and other companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets. In fact, the list as a whole shows staggering three-year average growth of more than 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. CTS ranks 1,691 on the list.

"The companies on this year's list come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2020 Best Place to Work by the Washington Business Journal. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

