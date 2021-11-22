Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market Size to grow by USD 409.57 Mn | Driven by increasing lethal threat posed by UAVs | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increasing lethal threat posed by UAVs and the rising focus on the development of electronic warfare will drive the growth of the market. However, rapidly maturing UAV technologies might hamper the market growth.

The public support for the development of countermeasures against UAVs will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the vulnerability to cyber hacking is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

The counter unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) defense system market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Aaronia AG, Airbus SE, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., CACI International Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SRC Inc., and Thales Group.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into detection systems and detection and disruption systems.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA.

The detection systems segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, North America will witness the largest growth in the market. The region currently holds 42% of the global market share and will offer several growth opportunities for market players. The US is the key market for the counter unmanned aerial vehicle defense systems in North America.

Counter Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Defense System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 409.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Russian Federation, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aaronia AG, Airbus SE, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., CACI International Inc., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, SRC Inc., and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

