"Counterattack" on Mild Cognitive Impairment launched, announces Dr. Leslie Norins, CEO of MCI911.com

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Mild cognitive impairment" (MCI) is the new frontline in the battle against Alzheimer's disease (AD), says Leslie Norins, M.D., Ph.D. CEO of MCI911.com, a new information service and clearinghouse. He advises, "Start counterattacking immediately upon noticing MCI, which can be the first outward sign the brain is being attacked by Alzheimer's."

The MCI911.com project is based on sound military doctrine: counterattack enemy invaders on the beach while they are landing, instead of waiting until they move inland and dig in.

This strategy is conveyed in MCI911.com's free White Paper, "It's Time to Counterattack Mild Cognitive Impairment". Dr. Norins also explains the concept in a 20-minute video.

Trying to blast out of the brain an entrenched array of allegedly villainous amyloid plaques and tau tangles has not worked so far for any anti-AD drug candidate. Yet, Dr. Norins says, some medical providers and AD advocacy groups seem to be waiting for an "atomic bomb" to be developed. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of patients have died when their MCI progressed to AD, as often happens.

Dr. Norins believes it is misleading propaganda to say patients are "living with" MCI and AD. "It is more accurate, and honest, to say these patients are 'dying with' AD and MCI, and they deteriorate a little more every day." He notes the passivity of the MCI and AD community contrasts with the acceleration of research results produced by AIDS activism and COVID-19 agitation.

There are no pharmaceuticals to cure MCI, so how can it be counterattacked? "Our search of the medical journals revealed many peer-reviewed tactics that can be tried to halt the MCI process, including diets, exercise, vitamins, supplements, and brain training."

But he says, these reports are not "gold-plated"; since few of these tactics can be patented, no researchers can afford the elaborate trials conducted by major drug companies. However, since the tactics are inexpensive, and have few side effects, he asks what's to lose in trying several?

It is a sister company to Alzheimer's Germ Quest, which encourages investigation of microbes as a possible cause of AD. Its White Paper, "It's Time to Find the Alzheimer's Germ" is available free.

