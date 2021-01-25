CounterCraft Brings World-Class Active Defense Technology to U.S. Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CounterCraft, the global leader in deception-powered threat intelligence and active defense technology, has been awarded an Other Transaction (OT) agreement by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to dramatically enhance cyber threat detection and intelligence-gathering capabilities. DIU prototyped CounterCraft's capabilities in the use of deception technology to prevent cyber attacks targeting the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

CounterCraft

CounterCraft's award-winning and innovative Cyber Deception Platform uses sophisticated deception environments to detect and alert unauthorized adversarial activity. This month, CounterCraft officially launched a U.S. branch of the business under the leadership of a new Chief Growth Officer, Amyn Gilani, and backed by investment from In-Q-Tel. Former Vice President of Product at 4iQ, with experience at the NSA, Goldman Sachs and the Air Force, Amyn is a respected thought leader in the tech security sector.

"The contract with DIU went forward in record time," said David Barroso, co-founder and CEO of CounterCraft. "It's impressive to see our technology adopted at the speed of relevance by one of the world's top cybersecurity powers."

DIU is an organization within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) focused on identifying novel commercial technology solutions and deploying them rapidly across the Department. CounterCraft will work with the DIU and various U.S. operational units to enhance the mission effectiveness of military personnel by providing DoD cybersecurity operators with access to CounterCraft's platform-based technology, capable of withstanding an ongoing cyber attack, and gathering proactive intelligence about malicious actors.

"The capability to elicit high-grade threat intel from cyber attackers is a game-changer," said David Barroso. "U.S. cyber operators repeated use of the CounterCraft capability provides validation of our vision and security engineering and is a source of great pride for our company. We are expanding our U.S. footprint to support forward-leaning clients looking for the best in security innovation."

CounterCraft recently raised additional funding from venture capital firms including cybersecurity-specific funds Adara Ventures, eCAPITAL, In-Q-Tel and Evolution Equity, bringing the total investment to date to $10 million. The DIU and DoD join CounterCraft's roster of numerous Fortune500 clients and partners operating in the financial, critical infrastructure and government sectors.

Contact: Dan Brett [email protected]

Related Images

countercraft-awarded-agreement.png

CounterCraft Awarded Agreement with World's Top Defense Client, U.S. Department of Defense

Related Links

Web

Blog

SOURCE CounterCraft