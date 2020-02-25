CounterCraft Unveils Unrivalled Enterprise Cyber Deception Capabilities at RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global leaders in enterprise cyber deception technology, CounterCraft, will unveil version 2.6 of its award-winning Cyber Deception Platform at RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco. Revolutionary new features and functionality enter CounterCraft into the top league of cyber deception vendors, heralding a new generation of enterprise cyberintelligence that enables organizations to understand their adversaries and contain the impact of cyberattacks more efficiently than ever before.

CounterCraft attends RSA Conference San Francisco for fourth year running

A catalog of 25 ready-made campaigns, complete MITRE ATT&CK integration, and advanced cloud and on-premise buffer zone capabilities are among a multitude of improvements now live to establish CounterCraft as one of the most competitive, flexible and forward-thinking cyber deception solutions in a market recognized by Gartner for its innovative contribution to the cybersecurity industry.

CounterCraft 2.6 excels in the five stages of deception identified by Gartner (basic threat detection, detection and response, production of local IoC and MRTI, integrated proactive threat hunting and active attacker engagement), standing out for its ability to help threat hunters and engage with threat actors using controlled synthetic environments. An impressive list of customers and cybersecurity consultancy partnerships with companies such as PwC, ElevenPaths (Telefonica Cyber Security Unit), Minsait (an Indra company) and Entelgy Innotec Security are testament to CounterCraft's value in generating specific and actionable cyber deception campaigns that simplify the task for threat hunters, analysts and researchers and, in turn, saves on budget and resources for any organization embracing the age of operation technology.

Richard Barrell, Product Manager at CounterCraft, said: "CounterCraft has come of age. CounterCraft 2.6 will power up any enterprise cyber counterintelligence strategy with the kind of in-depth behavioral analysis that enables clients to profile adversaries with improved precision and calculate the probability of different types of attacks occurring.

"CounterCraft 2.6 gathers high-quality enterprise intelligence for an organization through assets such as Wi-Fi, SWIFT, email, social media, SCADA and MS Office 365. This, combined with our growing proprietary knowledge base and MITRE ATT&CK™ integration, means it's now possible to anticipate the movements of APTs with a high degree of accuracy; in practice, this means campaigns can be tailored very specifically to attract, and thus identify, attackers."

About CounterCraft

CounterCraft empowers organizations to strengthen their security posture more efficiently than ever before. Designed and developed by experts, CounterCraft is a pioneering provider of full-spectrum cyber deception and ground-breaking threat hunting and enterprise cyber counterintelligence to detect, investigate and control targeted attacks. The CounterCraft Cyber Deception Platform fits seamlessly into existing security strategies and delivers personalized, actionable intelligence to facilitate early threat detection, accelerate incident response and significantly reduce security spend. Our award-winning solution combines powerful campaign automation with controlled synthetic environments to allow attackers to penetrate organizations without doing real damage. CounterCraft is recognized worldwide for its radical contribution to the deception technology market.

