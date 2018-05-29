Counterfeit Lift Inspection Labels Found in New York City and Long Island

In recent months, various vehicle service lifts have been reported to display counterfeit inspection labels bearing ALI's Certified Lift Inspector mark. Use of this counterfeit mark unethically leads shop owners, service technicians, Department of Transportation inspectors, and Occupational Health and Safety officials to believe that an inspection performed by an ALI certified inspector had occurred. These fraudulent labels resemble ALI's annual inspection label but have been applied by a company that is not affiliated with ALI in any way. Representation of ALI's registered mark on labels such as the one in the image provided is not authorized. Automotive lifts bearing the label depicted should have this label removed immediately, and the lift should be re-inspected by a qualified lift inspector.

As of this notice, there have been no reports of damage or injury presented to ALI related to this counterfeit inspection service. The labels were found in multiple automotive shop facilities throughout Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Long Island. Consumers with lifts bearing these labels (depicted above) are advised to contact ALI immediately and seek out inspection services from a qualified lift inspector. To locate the ALI Certified Inspector nearest to you, visit the Directory of ALI Certified Lift Inspection Providers at www.autolift.org/find-a-certified-auto-lift-inspector/.

ALI continues to promote the safe design, construction, installation, inspection, and use of automotive lift products. The integrity of the ALI annual inspection label and the ALI Certified Inspector mark are of paramount importance.

