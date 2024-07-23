Countering the Looming Threats to Plastic Wrap

In California this May, however, the State Assembly passed its bill (AB 2761) for the Reducing Toxics in Packaging Act, which includes a ban on the manufacture, sale or distribution of PVC packaging beginning January 2026. Though the reasons for California's ban are unclear, they're not the first to target PVC for elimination and aren't likely to be the last. So far in 2024, three other states have introduced bills to restrict PVC in packaging, including New Hampshire, New Jersey and Vermont.

"We know finding a solution can take time, but it is possible to find a non-PVC overwrap that works great on high-speed or in-store equipment" said Director of Overwrap Films at LK® Packaging Jerry Polsinelli. "We've followed closely how markets around the world have tried to address the same challenge and then built a non-PVC solution of our own."

Already looking for non-PVC alternatives, more than 100 brands, like Target and Walmart, have signed the U.S. Plastics Pact to include eliminating the use of PVC because it is not easily reusable, recyclable, or compostable. The leading alternative to PVC overwrap is recyclable, and has even shown to boost the shelf life of certain foods.

"We believe there is growing potential for these bans to negatively impact the supply chain, and therefore slow productivity for everyone from packers to merchandisers," said LK's VP of Food Packaging Matt Banghart. "We can help keep their operations efficient."

Developers at LK Packaging have spent the last several years perfecting a polyethylene blend formulation (POF) called PreservaWrap™, which may be the only overwrap film on the market to have achieved fully recyclable prequalification status through the Sustainable Packaging Coalition's How2Recycle® certification program.

Associate Professor of Packaging Science for Clemson University Dr. Andrew Hurley recently expressed delight with the option. "I'm glad to see a PE, store-drop-off option in this sector!" he said. "As packaging regulations rapidly evolve, savvy brands prioritize selecting recyclable materials and clearly defining end-of-life plans for all product components, while many others scramble to react."

LK claims to make switching from PVC easy, even for those having to scramble. PreservaWrap is not only recyclable, but "drop-in ready," according to Processor Specialist Jay Gibson, "with no new procedures, no changeover to more expensive equipment or packaging formats, all helping to maintain the competitive cost-per-package that overwrap film continues to offer processors and retailers."

The LK team shared that a few major retailers in the know have already made the switch to their PreservaWrap brand of polyethylene film, quite successfully on high-speed processing equipment, and are ready to take on the coming tidal wave of demand for non-PVC.

