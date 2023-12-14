Counterpoint Research Acquires DSCC to Deepen Display and Supply Chain Expertise

Strengthens research leadership across all major IT products and accelerates double-digit growth

SEOUL, South Korea and Delaware City, Del., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Counterpoint Research, a leading global technology industry research firm covering semiconductors, components and manufacturing on the supply side, and smartphones, consumer electronics, PCs, servers, networks, automotive, industrial and other connected end markets on the demand side, has completed the acquisition of display industry specialist Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC).

Formed in 2016, DSCC is a leading provider of data, insights and analyses for the $120-billion display industry, delivering its research through syndicated reports, consultation and events. DSCC has offices in all the key manufacturing centers and markets of East Asia as well as the US and UK. The company has built an excellent reputation among clients, which is reflected in its consistent business performance and attractive growth profile. Leveraging over 25 years of display industry experience of each of its four founders, DSCC will enhance Counterpoint Research's display research across numerous verticals, helping broaden its market coverage and strengthening its component and supply chain business.

DSCC's research will scale up further through integration with Counterpoint Research's end-to-end data and comprehensive methodologies that cover the entire supply chain – from chip fabrication to devices to the end consumer.

Immediate benefits for customers will come from combining Counterpoint Research's country-level, bottom-up sales research with DSCC's panel shipment and supply chain data, allowing for higher levels of insight and value for clients of both companies.

The acquisition also facilitates Counterpoint Research's expansion into new product segments and geographies, where DSCC has a strong presence.

"DSCC has a proven track record of delivering accurate and timely analyses in the advanced display market, helping its clients make more informed decisions in what continues to be a rapidly evolving market. The business has seen high growth and profitability during the last five years which, combined with a highly experienced and knowledgeable analyst team, makes it a natural fit for Counterpoint Research. This acquisition will help add more depth to our supply chain research and enhance many end markets we currently cover," said Tom Kang, Managing Director of Counterpoint Research.

"We see this acquisition as favorable for our clients and those of DSCC, as our combined expertise will deliver even more insights and value. Furthermore, the combination of display supply chain insights coupled with our country-level sales data positions us as one of the best research firms to service the technology industry. This will further accelerate our double-digit growth in revenue and earnings."

Ross Young, Co-Founder and CEO of DSCC, said Counterpoint Research's vast data and insights would add significant value for DSCC's clients. "Counterpoint Research has quickly become the leader in numerous market segments, and access to its sales data will help refine our near-term forecasts, drive innovation and ultimately enhance the content we provide to our clients. There are also numerous research segments our combined businesses can add tremendous value to, helping our clients make better decisions."

About Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint Technology Market Research is a global research firm specializing in products in the TMT (technology, media and telecom) industry. It services major technology and financial firms with a mix of monthly reports, customized projects, and detailed analyses of the mobile and technology markets. Its key analysts are seasoned experts in the tech industry.

About Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)

DSCC is the leader in advanced display market research with offices across all the key manufacturing centers and markets of East Asia as well as the US and UK. It was formed by experienced display market analysts from across the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights, data and supply chain analyses on the display industry through consulting, syndicated reports and events. Its accurate and timely analyses help businesses navigate the complexities of the display supply chain.

