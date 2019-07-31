Counterpoint Research: Combined Global Market Share of Huawei, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi and Realme Reaches Highest-Ever Level in Q2 2019

Commenting on the record market share for HOVXR, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research noted, "Heavy marketing, faster portfolio refresh, high spec devices at aggressive prices, and multi-channel presence are some of the key reasons why Chinese brands fared better than the local and global OEMs. These brands have been aggressively expanding outside China and achieving growth offsetting the saturation in their home market."

The smartphone market slowdown is mainly due to China, which has continued to decline for two years now. China alone accounts for over one-fourth of the global smartphone shipments and declined 9% YoY during the quarter. India remains a key growth market as the shipments set a second-quarter record.

Key Takeaways:

Samsung grew 7.1% YoY, capturing over one-fifth of the global smartphone market share . The OEM has completely overhauled its product portfolio in 2019 with its A and M series targeting the sub $300 price segment aggressively.

grew 7.1% . The OEM has completely in 2019 with its A and M series targeting the sub price segment aggressively. Huawei grew 4.6% YoY, but the US trade ban will its growth momentum, especially in the overseas market. The effect in Q2 2019 was not severe as the order came late into the quarter. The real effect of trade sanction will be in Q3 2019 . Shipments in overseas markets are estimated to register a steep decline.

grew 4.6% YoY, but the US trade ban will its growth momentum, especially in the overseas market. The effect in Q2 2019 was not severe as the order came late into the quarter. The . Shipments in Apple iPhone shipments fell 11%, and iPhone revenues fell 12% year-on-year. Despite this decline, iPhone sales trends are improving. Apple's buyback programs and other marketing are dampening growing holding periods. However, the lack of 5G over upcoming quarters may again increase holding periods.

and iPhone revenues fell 12% year-on-year. Despite this decline, iPhone sales trends are improving. Apple's buyback programs and other marketing are dampening growing holding periods. However, the lack of 5G over upcoming quarters may again increase holding periods. BBK Group is now the second-largest smartphone manufacturer globally.

